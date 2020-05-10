Being the owner of a construction company, Cissy Pea understands what the parameters are when it comes to keeping her workers safe.
In one of her other jobs, she moonlights as the president of the Lewis Clark Babe Ruth organization. Those skills as a liability manager, unfortunately, came to good use in the past few days.
Citing insurance reasons as one cause, the local Babe Ruth group decided late Tuesday to cancel its entire 2020 summer season.
“I know as a business owner, the hoops I have to jump through to let my guys work in the construction industry, which is deemed essential in Washington and Idaho,” said Pea, who also is the owner of Curtis Concrete Construction out of Pullman. “But I know what hoops I had to jump through and extra insurance I had to (purchase). So I’m sitting here and have to (approach) this from a business (standpoint), and these are kids’ safety (issues) that I also have to deal with. I’ve had to be in contact with local health agencies and (the coronavirus) has hit children now in Nez Perce County. So that was another alarming thing. So like I said, I think we were in a no-win situation.”
You can now add local Babe Ruth baseball and softball to the growing list of sports/activities that have been cancelled or postponed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic raging worldwide. The group has offerings for 13- to 16-year-olds.
Regionally, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association canceled its entire high school spring sports season April 6. On April 7, the national American Legion organization canceled its regional and World Series events. Two days later, the American Legion in Washington decided to not conduct its summer season. The Idaho High School Activities Association followed April 17 with the cancellation of all spring sports. As of now, the website for Oregon’s American Legion baseball program says the season is in a holding pattern, with the campaign not being allowed to start until at least July 1.
The Lewiston Little League is moving forward with plans to conduct a season, with practices for that beginning May 12. And the Idaho American Legion baseball group said Wednesday they will move forward with a season. However, the Lewis-Clark American Legion Executive Board tabled a decision on whether or not they would play a season so they could do more research on the parameters the state set out in its reopening order earlier this month. Their next meeting takes place May 20, and that group’s president, Patti Meshinshek, told the Tribune on Wednesday that they will have a decision on whether or not their teams — which includes the Twins, the Cubs and the Bucs — will play this summer by the end of the month.
In Idaho, there are 2,230 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 67 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Saturday. In Nez Perce County, there have been 69 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with 19 deaths, tied for the most in the state.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 1,274,036 confirmed cases, with a total of 77,034 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbs to 1,309,541, with a total of 78,794 deaths, as of 10:30 p.m. Pacific on Saturday.
Besides extra insurance, the more overarching issue became the safety of the kids in Babe Ruth, Pea said.
“Most of all, is the safety of the kids, is how it is written,” Pea said. “Can we practice the six feet of separation? In Babe Ruth, there’s kids that share equipment. We don’t have the funds, or our kids don’t have the funds, to purchase their own helmets and purchase their own bats. And that’s something that we can’t afford to supply either.”
The group looked at many different alternatives to conducting a season, even considering an eight-game schedule that would start in July. They discussed how would umpires officiate games. The organization asked for advice from local health officials. the school district as well as from the city’s recreation department and it’s head, Jayson Ullrich, as to when the first dates would be available to playing at facilities.
Everywhere they turned, Pea said, the group kept hitting stumbling blocks.
“It was a very, very hard decision (because we feel) bad for the kids and the scenario they are in,” Pea said. “But safety is of the utmost importance. We went through the stages of when we could get back on a field, which we confirmed through the city that it wouldn’t be until Stage 4, which puts us clear to June 13.”
Pea also said she’s reached out to other Babe Ruth directors throughout the district and the state and said the majority of areas were canceling their respective leagues this summer. She said only a couple were considering playing, and that mostly was because they could do a shortened, fall-ball type season.
Having a son and daughter competing in summer baseball, Pea can relate to the plight of other parents, trying to line up something for her children to do during the next three months. It has become almost next to impossible to come up with a solution.
“Especially in Babe Ruth, this is a lot of those kids’ last chance to play,” Pea said. “Because the numbers of going on to play for Lewiston High School, when they have so many kids come out and if you are not on a traveling team, per se, your skill level is not as good, so kids get cut. So this is their last chance, in a lot of ways, to play the game.
“My son plays Legion ball, and I was in that meeting (Wednesday) night and I get it. I’m looking at traveling tournaments for my daughter because that’s what I do as a parent to search and I’m seeing so much stuff out there canceled and that’s state-to-state.”
