YAKIMA — Yakima County has 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, including five new deaths for a total of 17, according to the Yakima Health District.
Of the 17 reported deaths, the health district has been able to confirm that 16 patients had underlying health conditions. The medical records of one person are yet to be assessed.
Twenty-one people are hospitalized with the virus.
The number of cases rose overnight, with 380 cases and 12 deaths reported Monday. Confirmed cases crossed the 300-mark over the weekend.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available this week in the Yakima Valley SunDome parking lot to anyone experiencing symptoms including a cough, fever of at least 100.4, sore throat and/or shortness of breath, health district officials said Tuesday evening.
The free service, which launched Tuesday morning, was previously available only to people who were high-risk or essential employees.
It’s been expanded to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Testing is available for as many as 250 patients per day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
Patients are encouraged to make an appointment online through the health district website, or those without internet access can call (509) 574-1919.