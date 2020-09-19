The Clarkston branch of Walla Walla Community College will welcome its students back Monday to a flexible learning model that will incorporate some in-person instruction for certain programs, as well as real-time and on-demand classes online.
Systemwide, the college decided to offer its “Warrior Flex” learning model for the entire 2020-21 academic year.
“Other colleges and universities are taking a ‘wait and see’ approach, planning in-person classes or distance learning only through the fall months,” said Nick Velluzzi, the vice president of enrollment service and institutional effectiveness, in an email. “We wanted to give our students, who are enrolling now, certainty that their education will continue with us uninterrupted with a model that is easy to understand and navigate.”
Instructors will provide live instruction remotely during scheduled class hours. Those classes will also be posted online for students who were not able to tune in to the classes live.
As students register for the fall quarter, they’ll be informed whether the classes are online, in-person, or a combination of both.
Chad Miltenberger, the dean of the Clarkston campus, said all of the classes offered this fall will incorporate a virtual component, but about 75 percent of the college’s workforce education programs will require in-person learning.
“For on-campus clinicals, or the lab components, (students) will be on campus in a hands-on setting to accomplish those skills,” Miltenberger said. “There’s really no specific percentage of how much will be virtual or hands-on across the board because all of the programs are a little bit different.”
Workforce education programs include things like industrial mechanics, welding, nursing and CNA training.
The Clarkston branch is following safety protocols handed down by the state of Washington. Students will be required to wear face masks on campus and follow social distancing guidelines, while the college also implements sanitization practices.
WWCC received over $1 million under the federal coronavirus relief bill to provide emergency assistance to its students. The money can be used to buy laptops, books, or for other short-term financial needs.
The WWCC Foundation will also offer 50 new scholarships this year, according to a news release.
“Our rapid transition to all-distance learning in spring quarter gave us information that has proved tremendously useful in moving forward this Fall and into the future,” WWCC President Chad Hickox said in the release. “WWCC has a long history of meeting our communities’ needs, and we are continuing to do so by creating a new community college approach that fits today’s world.”
New student registration concluded this week, but returning students are able to register through Sunday.
Miltenberger said enrollment at the Clarkston branch “looks a little light,” but stated official numbers won’t be reported for about another three weeks.
Tomtas may be reached at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.