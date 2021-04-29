Washington State University will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination by the start of the fall semester for all students planning to participate in classes or activities on campus, the university announced Wednesday.
Medical, religious or personal exemptions will be allowed, according to a WSU news release, and information about how to submit proof of vaccination and the process to request an exemption will be announced in the next few months.
Students engaging in classes remotely will be exempted from the requirement automatically, the news release said. Some programs may require proof of vaccination sooner, depending on when in-person fall semester activities begin.
For students living in university-owned housing, proof of vaccination or an approved exemption must be completed by Aug. 6. Students living off campus or with program-specific requirements must have documented proof of vaccination or an approved exemption by Nov. 1.
“Students who fail to meet this requirement will be prevented from registering for spring semester courses and/or face other restrictions,” the news release stated. “Students with approved exemptions may be required to participate in regular COVID‑19 testing and/or other COVID‑19 public health measures.”
WSU plans to extend the requirement to all employees and volunteers participating in activities on campus. Employees with exemptions may be subject to COVID-19 public health protocols.
Proof of vaccination also will be required for individuals with a past COVID-19 diagnosis. For vaccines requiring two doses, students and employees must have received both to meet the protocol.
Student-related questions can be directed to covid-19.info@wsu.edu, and employee-related questions can be forwarded to Human Resource Services at hrs@wsu.edu.
