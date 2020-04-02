PULLMAN — Washington State University officials have announced the university will freeze executive salaries and limit new hires in an effort to minimize financial fallout related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to the WSU community Wednesday, the administration announced it would freeze salaries of the president and provost, as well as those of vice presidents, chancellors, vice chancellors and deans through at least fiscal year 2021.
The message indicated the hire of new faculty and staff would be limited to “mission-critical” posts. All new hires for the academic and faculty staff will be subject to approval by leadership.
The letter stated all departments should do what they can to reduce operating expenditures wherever possible but noted “expenditures needed to support distance delivery of instruction and to provide remote support for our students are the two highest priorities.”
Financial consequences of the pandemic on the WSU system are still being reviewed and estimated, according to the letter.