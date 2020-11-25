Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.