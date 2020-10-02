Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in north central Idaho on Thursday following a recent outbreak at Lakeside Assisted Living in Winchester.
In an email message to news outlets, Executive Director Brian Bagley said the first confirmed case of the virus at the facility was identified Sept. 11.
“The facility immediately initiated all isolation protocols recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), state of Idaho and local health authorities,” Bagley said. “We currently test all residents and employees at the direction of local and state health departments. We will test all exposed residents and employees no less than weekly until we go a full 14 days without any positive results.”
As of Thursday, he said, the facility has 23 residents and staff who have tested positive. Most are asymptomatic or have recovered.
However, “we are very saddened to report that two of our residents have passed away from age-related complications exacerbated by COVID-19,” Bagley said. “Out of respect for our patients’ and families’ privacy, we are unable to provide any further details. Our deepest sympathies are with their families and all those who have been impacted by this virus. As we have learned, COVID-19 does not discriminate. We ask that all in the community do their part and assist in slowing the spread by following the recommendations of the CDC, state of Idaho and local health department.”
These are the first two COVID-related deaths reported in Lewis County.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported a total of 18 new cases of the virus in the five-county region Thursday, bringing the total since March to 1,309.
The agency reported only one new death, for a total of 25. (There is often a delay between when a positive test or new death occurs and when it’s confirmed and reported.)
Clearwater County had one new infection, while Idaho County had three. Latah County had 10 more cases, for a total of 546, and Nez Perce County added four more cases, for a total of 464.
In southeastern Washington, Whitman County reported 23 more cases, for a total of 1,344. One of the individuals was between the ages of 60 and 79, while all the others were younger than 40. All of them are reportedly stable and self-isolating.
Washington as a whole reported 594 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 88,116. There were six additional deaths, for a total of 2,132, and 40 more people were hospitalized.
