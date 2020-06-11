The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association took steps Wednesday to move forward with plans to conduct a fall sports season by releasing a set of returning-to-play guidelines to help local districts make decisions depending on outbreaks of the coronavirus.
Also, the WIAA’s executive board met via videoconference Sunday and decided next season’s state basketball tournament will retain the same format as it has the past few seasons.
The biggest concerns among those in the athletic community, particularly in Washington state, is that some areas might experience higher positive numbers of COVID-19 than others, so how would that impact those districts in the Spokane area versus those districts in the greater Seattle area.
The statement the group released addresses some of those issues.
“The WIAA Executive Board and staff recognize that participation will need to take place in a setting that does not jeopardize the health and well-being of students or their communities, which is why we will continue to think creatively as an organization while also working with health officials at the state level,” the statement said. “We encourage each district and league to work together to answer these questions at the local level as well.”
It also leaves in the hands of the local districts and leagues the right to develop policies and strategies that represent their specific needs. The WIAA also formed committees to help leagues/districts with decision-making. Colfax’s Mike Morgan will sit on the football committee.
The WIAA tentatively is allowing practices to begin for football Aug. 19, with other sports commencing Aug. 24. The organization also is looking at the possibility of delaying the start of football to Sept. 5 and Sept. 7 for other sports.
The group said under all circumstances, as of right now, it will conduct state championships even if all schools are not able to participate because of the coronavirus.
Addressing the basketball tournaments, the decision to retain the same format was easier because the contracts with the current sites — Yakima, Spokane and Tacoma — all expire at the end of the season and the dates for the new format wouldn’t be available until 2021.
In May, the WIAA conducted a survey seeking opinions of coaches and athletic directors on three options to reorganize the six basketball tournaments. This was in large part because of financial issues — mainly the cost of renting out the facilities (the TacomaDome, Spokane Arena and Yakima SunDome) in the three cities has been on the rise and the organization is in danger of losing money because of dwindling attendance at the event.
Of the options, the one with the bulk of the tournament being contested at the SunDome was the most popular. That option had each team playing two games one week and the top four in each classification advancing to the semifinal round the next week. About 69 percent of those responding who liked the Yakima option was coaches.
Executive director Mick Hoffman said the group would continue to seek input on the basketball tournament.
The WIAA announced what it calls “The Foundation Games” in May which will allow schools in specific sports to add an additional varsity contest without penalty. But it will come with a cost.
As a way to generate more revenue without cutting into its budget, the WIAA and its executive board sent an email May 28 saying it formed a special committee to explore the creation of a foundation as well as the extra contest. The group said it lost $207,334 from fiscal years 2010-19. It stated it had direct financial contributions of $5.75 million, which included $4.5 million to conduct the first and second rounds of football and soccer tournaments at school sites, plus another $500,000 for insurance.
The WIAA also is projecting $100,000 in revenue from these games, while related expenses are expected to be $117,000.
“The Foundation Games” will take place in the team sports of volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, softball and baseball. A rights fee would have to be paid by the school in order to compete, and the school would have to meet a certain deadline in order to be able to play this game. Schools must sign up before the deadline.
Initially, these “foundation” games will be varsity only and must be played during the regular season. There is the potential, if this works out, that the initiative could be expanded to more sports and possibly lower levels (i.e. junior varsity, freshman).
Schools will have to pay for their own expenses to compete in these games. So if a team has to travel to play in one of these contests, it must incur the costs. However, as a trade-off, the WIAA has said the host school will be able to retain all revenues generated, such as ticket sales.
Cost to participate in these games is contingent on the school’s classification and specific sport.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.