The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Tuesday decided to split its schedule, creating a unique but tentative format by moving some of its fall sports to the spring and keeping some of its low-risk traditional autumn sports in the same spot.
The organization announced there will be four seasons of play. The executive board will meet again next Tuesday to create benchmarks to be met in order for the seasons to move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We all felt, and I can’t say we know anything for sure, but I don’t think there was anyone in our virtual board room that felt we could get the high-risk sport of football played this fall,” said Greg Whitmore, the WIAA executive board president, on a video call. “The state of COVID wasn’t going to allow us to do that.”
The organization is going to start practices and events, tentatively, Sept. 7 in the low-risk sports of cross country, slowpitch softball and alternate seasons of golf and tennis. Those sports will be contested in Season 1, providing the Evergreen State continues along during the next few weeks through the phases Gov. Jay Inslee laid out in his Safe Start plan. Girls’ swimming and diving also will compete in the fall, provided the state’s department of health gives it clearance.
The bigger sports — Class 1B/2B boys’ soccer, girls soccer, volleyball and football — will be pushed to the spring.
“It is excruciating to us to postpone or cancel (sports),” Whitmore said. “We’re going to do all we can to maintain all of the sports and maintain opportunities (for the kids). We’re going to have the flexibility to roll with whatever the state of COVID is and the guidelines put upon us in this state.”
WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said in order for schools to compete in the low-risk sports in Season 1, counties must be in Phase 3 under Gov. Inslee’s plan. For a moderate-risk sport, counties must be in Phase 4. For high-risk sports such as football and wrestling, counties must be in Phase 4 Plus, the specifics of which have yet to be determined. Currently 22 of the 39 counties in the state are in either Phase 2 or 1.5, and are frozen in that state until next Tuesday.
“That made the Sept. 5/7 (starts) for anything other than low-risk sports a challenge,” Hoffman said. “I get the question several times a day who determines these things, the medical professionals and the scientists determine that.”
The seasons are as follows (with tentative start dates in parentheses):
Season 1 (Sept. 7-Nov. 8): Cross country, slowpitch softball, girls’ swimming and diving, golf (alternate season), tennis (alternate season).
Season 2 (Jan. 4-March 7): Boys’ and girls’ basketball, bowling, boys’ swimming and diving, wrestling, gymnastics.
Season 3 (March 1-May 2): Volleyball, girls’ soccer, boys’ soccer (Class 1B and 2B only), football (gets two full weeks of practice, so teams can start Feb. 22. Seasons end May 9) and girls’ swimming and diving (if not cleared for Season 1).
Season 4 (April 26-June 27): Tennis, fastpitch softball, track and field, baseball, golf, boys’ soccer (Class 1A-4A).
The alternate seasons in golf and tennis in Season 1 will allow teams and leagues to compete in the fall, but the state competition still will take place in the spring.
If events warrant, the sports in Season 1 would be moved to Season 3. If the pandemic accelerates, Whitmore admitted the WIAA would be in scramble mode but the effort would be made to get athletics completed.
There will be a two-month break around the holidays, from Nov. 9 to Jan. 3. Hoffman said the reasoning behind that decision was having a bit of flexibility, some of it being weather-related. Another reason is because the organization didn’t want to jump right into a winter season immediately and then be forced to shut down because of the rise in numbers from playing competitive sports indoors during flu season.
“It was a cautious approach to give us some flexibility in the fall but also have the ability to pivot and provide a full opportunity (for kids) if we’re not able to start on time,” Hoffman said.
The hope is spectators will be able to watch some of the events in Season 1.
“If we can get our arms around this recent outbreak or surge, I would fully anticipate (the department of health) would allow that,” Hoffman said. “Also, the sports that we’re offering in the fall do lend themselves to spacing. That was another reason the board was really targeting outdoor sports, it gives us more flexibility for parents. It’s important for kids to play in front of the people who love them. So we want to provide that opportunity.”
It comes after some big decisions the past few days in several areas of the country, including those best known for football.
The Idaho High School Activities Association moved forward for fall sports Thursday by releasing its guidelines and protocols for a return to play. Practices in the Gem State will begin Aug. 10 for all sports. The football season opens Aug. 28, while cross country can stage first meets and soccer matches can take place 10 days after the first practice. Volleyball can begin regular-season play and first swimming meets can take place Aug. 26. IHSAA executive director Ty Jones told the Tribune on Thursday the situation will be monitored on a week-by-week basis.
On Monday, the governing body for high school sports in California — the California Interscholastic Federation — moved all competition to the start of the new year, compressing its schedule into a six-month calendar that will begin in December. If it plays out, football championships would take place in April, and boys’ and girls’ basketball titles would be decided in the middle of June, about a week before baseball and softball championships in that state.
The Florida High School Athletic Association conducted a five-hour meeting that was contentious at times Monday before finally settling on starting its fall sports season on time — next Monday — despite the fact many schools will not be able to start practice on time.
And the rumors in Texas came to fruition, as the University Interscholastic League pushed back the start of high school sports in that state Tuesday in a stunning announcement, delaying the start of the season. Practices for football, which has the largest participation in the country at about 170,000 students, can begin for those schools in the biggest classifications, Class 5A and 6A, on Sept. 7, with the first games taking place Sept. 24.
In Washington state, there are a total of 48,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Tuesday, with 5,161 hospitalizations and 1,465 deaths. The state has a 5.8 percent positive rate in testing.
In Whitman County, there have been a total of 56 confirmed cases with a 5.0 percent positive rate. In Asotin County, there are 21 confirmed cases with two deaths, and a .8 percent positive rate. Garfield County had its first two confirmed cases this past week. Both counties currently are in Phase 3 of the reopening plan.
However, Spokane County, where the majority of the competition is for most schools in this area, still is in Phase 2. Spokane County has 2,820 confirmed cases with 44 deaths, and a 6.5 percent positive rate, up almost a full percentage point from last week at this time.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has reported 3,819,139 confirmed cases, including 57,777 new cases, with a total of 140,630 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 3,899,211, with a total of 141,995 deaths, as of 10:30 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.