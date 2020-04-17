The number of deaths in Nez Perce County associated with the COVID-19 pandemic was unchanged Thursday at 10, and the director of Public Health – Idaho North Central District said a high percentage of elderly residents may help explain why that number is the highest in the state.
The health district reported two more positive test results in Nez Perce County on Thursday, bringing the total to 22, with seven probable cases. There are 35 total cases in the district. But while other counties and their respective health districts have far more cases, Nez Perce County still has the most deaths.
District Director Carol Moehrle said the higher death rate may be a function of the overall older population in the county, which has nearly 20 percent of its residents older than 65. The rest of the state has just less than 16 percent in that age bracket, Moehrle said.
“We also know that the elderly population is the highest risk population for COVID,” Moehrle wrote in an email to the Lewiston Tribune. “Today’s data also shows that 13 of our confirmed cases are over age 80, and 20 over age 70. We have a higher rate of the risk population in our district.”
She reiterated that eight of the 10 deaths were people in their 90s.
Moehrle also noted that testing in the district remains limited because of a lack of supplies. Other public health officials have said the lack of testing means the number of confirmed cases is far lower than the actual number in the community. Testing shortages have been reported around the country, although federal officials have promised a surge in testing in the coming weeks to facilitate the phased reopening of the economy.
Other public health districts in the state have been providing more detailed information when asked to confirm whether cases are in specific assisted living facilities, since the disease caused by the coronavirus is especially fatal in elderly people.
The Tribune previously confirmed that one of the fatalities in Nez Perce County was a case from Life Care Center of Lewiston, based on information provided by the patient’s family. The director of the center was reportedly preparing a public statement, but it was not released Thursday. Moehrle declined to confirm the number of cases or deaths at Life Care Center.
No other positive tests were returned Thursday from the other four counties in the Idaho North Central District.
Asotin County reported one new positive case Thursday, bringing its total to 11. The patient is not hospitalized and is isolating at home, Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said. Whitman County reported one new case, a female aged 20-39, who is in stable condition and isolating at home. Garfield County and the Nez Perce Tribe reported that they still had no positive test results as of Thursday afternoon.
Directors at several of the long-term care and rehabilitation facilities contacted by the Lewiston Tribune this week either did not respond or said they could not comment on the record about whether they have any positive or presumed COVID-19 cases or fatalities. But some did provide information.
Peter Camerlo, executive director of Evergreen Estates in Clarkston, said the facility has no cases. But it does have an isolation plan in place and will notify families of its residents if it becomes necessary.
“We have an area they can meet where the residents stay inside and the families outside, about 6 or 7 feet away,” Camerlo said.
Evergreen Estates is an independent- and assisted-living facility with 137 apartments and between 40 and 50 staff members. It is closed to visitors because of the pandemic and is not allowing any large groups to congregate. Residents are staying in their own apartments, Camerlo said, but they get out twice a week for exercise and can visit with family members at a distance.
He added that the facility is allowing care baskets, but they are disinfected before delivery to residents.
Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston is an assisted living facility specializing in Alzheimer’s and dementia care, with 87 units and 65 employees. Executive Director Tyson Frantz said no residents there have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have prepared rigorously over the last six weeks for a possible outbreak, so if it happens we can quarantine and isolate it as quickly as possible,” Frantz said, noting that Guardian Angel closed to visitation before it became a requirement. “It was just the absolute hardest thing to do. We felt like it was the right thing to do. That has been very difficult on our residents and families and on our staff.”
Every resident is screened daily for the disease, and staff members are screened once per shift. Residents with symptoms have been isolated, and Frantz said the home has eliminated places where staff would normally congregate and then disperse, like break rooms. Staff members now can clock into work via phone and go to their specific work areas instead of coming to a central area to begin their shift.
“I think most care facilities are doing a good job, and most care facilities in Lewiston are doing a fantastic job,” Frantz said. “But you do hear some terrible stories in the news. Some of those stories are because some facilities failed to recognize how often their staff interact with each other and also with residents, so we are doing all we can to eliminate and reduce those contacts.”
He added that the home has even stricter isolation policies ready to implement should it get a positive case.
“A lot of people are afraid if a community has an outbreak, it has to turn out like the ones you read about in the news,” Frantz said. “And it does not have to be that way.”
The home’s policy is to not release its COVID-19 status to the press, but it will share that information directly with families. Staff members are also helping residents with technology so they can visit friends and family electronically. And it has established online portals where families of residents can track the health and activities of their loved ones.
Prestige Care and Rehabilitation, which has a facility in Clarkston and one in the Lewiston Orchards, released a statement saying none of its patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Regardless, we are continually strengthening our measures throughout our organization to lessen the risk, including screening patients and staff for signs of COVID-19, regularly checking temperatures for all members of our organization, limiting visitor access and limiting or suspending group activities within the center,” the statement said.
Prestige did not provide information on the size and type of its local facilities. But the statement said it will continue to monitor and follow federal and state recommendations as it reinforces its preventative measures and keep patients and their families informed directly.
On Thursday, the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce released a statement of support for Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s decision Wednesday to extend his stay-home order through April 30. The chamber represents 536 small and large businesses that employ nearly 18,000 people in Idaho and Washington.
“Not only does the Chamber support Gov. Little and his staff for making these tough, and for some Idahoans very unpopular and painful decisions, but we applaud him for taking a true leadership position to help the future health, well-being and economy for all Idahoans at a critical juncture in this pandemic,” the statement said.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266. Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.