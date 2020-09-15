Whitman County raised the bar once again with a record 79 new COVID-19 positive test results Monday, bringing the county total to 1,054.
According to the New York Times daily tracker on Monday, Pullman, the largest community in Whitman County, has the worst per capita outbreak in the country over the last two weeks, with 544 new cases being reported. That works out to 77.6 cases per 100,000 people per day.
Monday’s new cases in Whitman County include 12 females and eight males younger than age 19; 23 women and 34 men between the ages of 20 and 39; one man between the ages of 40 and 59; and one woman between the ages of 60 to 79.
All patients are stable and self-isolating, according to the Whitman County Health District.
Troy Henderson, head of the Whitman County Health District, said although the majority of positive cases occur in the 18-to-25-year-old age bracket, he believes the infection rate is likely to go down for a number of reasons.
“I think we’re starting to see a little bit of change and I anticipate the numbers will start drifting down,” Henderson said.
Part of that is because the university’s two main testing sites closed Friday because of the poor air quality caused by smoke drifting inland from West Coast wildfires.
But Henderson said he thinks that changes in behavior related to COVID-19 spread are beginning to take hold, especially within the 18-to-25-year-old age demographic.
“(Washington State University) is taking the lead on overall messaging for people to make better decisions,” Henderson said. “Also law enforcement is taking a stronger approach to large group gatherings.”
And as people see their peers starting to get sick, he said, they tend to take the warnings regarding social distancing, personal hygiene and mask wearing more seriously.
“Collectively there’s a number of things causing the viral load of this to go down,” he said. “But we won’t get a clearer picture of this until we get testing back to pre-smoke level.”
The health district reiterated its warning for people to maintain social distance and personal vigilance, and to wear masks to reduce the spread of the virus.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 32 new cases since Friday for a total of 768.
Idaho County led the region for most infections over the weekend with 14 new positive cases for a total of 67. Four of the new cases were female: one under age 9; one in her 20s; one in her 40s; and one in her 60s. Of the 10 men reported, four were in their 20s; five in their 30s; and one in his 70s.
Latah County had 13 new infections for a total of 288, including six females and seven males. There was one female in her 10s; four in their 20s; and one in her 70s. Of the males, four were in their 10s; two in their 20s and one in his 30s.
Nez Perce County added five new cases, bringing the county total to 375. The new infections included three women (one in her 20s and two in their 40s) and two men (one in his 50s and one in his 60s).
Tara Macke of the North Central District said none of the cases reported Monday required hospitalization.
“However, it is very important to remember that people may become worse after the initial contact and require hospitalization at a later time,” Macke said. “Hospitals are not required to notify Public Health when a COVID-19 case is hospitalized and Public Health may only learn of the hospitalization during follow-up calls.”
In its weekly update, the University of Idaho reported 12 new positive cases out of 744 tests during the week of Sept. 5-11. The tests include both UI employees and students. The initial screening of late-arriving students, retesting of quarantined students and surveillance testing was done during this week. There was a small cluster of positives in a resident hall, the UI reported.
Asotin County reported four new infections Sunday and two Monday for a total of 70. The health department website lists 39 cases among females and 31 among males. Ages of the new infections were not been broken down.
Garfield County also reported one additional case, a woman under the age of 50 who is recovering at home. The county has now had 10 total cases.
All Idaho state websites related to COVID-19 are being moved under the statewide coronavirus website rather than under individual department or division website where they’ve been until now, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The website can be reached at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.