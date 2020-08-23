Whitman County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest one-day increase for any county in the region since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
All of the cases involve individuals between the ages of 20 and 39, and they’re evenly split between men and women, according to a news release from the Whitman County Emergency Management Department.
Only one of the cases involves someone living at a Washington State University fraternity or sorority. However, given the age ranges of the individuals involved, Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said the bulk of them are likely affiliated with the university.
Nevertheless, “we think the majority of them are a result of community spread (of the virus) in Pullman,” Henderson said, rather than newly returning students who got infected somewhere else.
“Until the viral load goes back down, now might not be the best time for people to bring grandma to Pullman to go shopping,” he said. “If I were in my 90s and had to go grocery shopping, I’d consider driving to Colfax.”
Saturday’s update represents a 21 percent increase in the county’s COVID-19 caseload in a single day. It has now recorded a total of 172 coronavirus cases, up 32 percent in just the last week.
Updated numbers for other counties in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington were not immediately available Saturday. However, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 293 new cases statewide, for a total of 29,662.
Henderson said Saturday’s results weren’t particularly surprising, given what’s happened in other college communities around the nation.
Ever since students left the area last spring, “we’ve been anticipating a surge once they come back,” he said. “What’s still to be determined is how much of an increase it will be. Over the next eight to 10 days, will we get through this blip with 120 new cases, or 500 to 600?”
Other than continuing to encourage people to wear face masks and practice proper social distancing, Henderson said, there’s probably not a lot anyone can do to move the needle towards one end of that scale or the other.
College students “are a tough demographic to try and convince that they need to take social distancing seriously,” he said. “And the vast majority (of the infected individuals) have very mild symptoms.”
When people see friends who have tested positive but who don’t appear to be sick, Henderson said, “it doesn’t help” convince them that they need to take precautions.
During a press conference last week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee encouraged people to choose to be “protectors rather than infectors.”
“We’re hoping more people embrace that philosophy,” he said.
On a more positive note, Henderson said, local contact tracers have had great success in contacting newly infected individuals, often in a matter of hours. That makes it more likely they can alert others who have been in proximity with the individuals to take precautions against spreading the infection themselves.
“I feel like we have the best contact tracing team in the state,” Henderson said. “The state’s goal is to touch base (with those who test positive) in 24 hours, but it’s rare that we don’t make contact within four hours. And we feel like we have capacity to handle up to 100 cases a day.”
The next several days could determine whether they’ll come anywhere close to that.
