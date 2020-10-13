Whitman County reported one new COVID-19 death Monday and 55 new positive tests for the disease.
The death, a woman between the ages of 60 and 79, brings the total in the county to two since the beginning of the pandemic.
No other agencies reported COVID-19 results Monday because of the federal holiday.
Whitman County’s new cases, which are from over the weekend and Monday, bring the total to number of cases there to 1,539.
The 55 new cases are stable and self-isolating, including seven females and five males age 19 and younger; 12 women and 17 men between the ages of 20 and 39; five women and two men between the ages of 40 and 59; four women and two men between the ages of 60 and 79; and one man older than 80.
Four of the current cases are hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 11 so far.
Whitman County has reported 13 outbreaks to the Washington State Department of Health. These include the Washington State University Greek housing (121 cases); WSU dorms (34 cases); long-term care facilities (nine facilities and 53 cases); five cases in one school and three cases in one other facility.
A staff member at Centennial Elementary School in Lewiston was diagnosed with COVID-19, Superintendent Robert M. Donaldson announced Monday. The staff member is stable and self-isolating.
Donaldson offered no further details in a message to parents, but said Public Health – Idaho North Central District is conducting contact tracing and anyone who has been in close contact with the staff members will be provided additional information.
School and classes will remain in the “green” phase, Donaldson said, and building cleaning and disinfection has been completed.
Kimberly Eimers, director of student services for the school district, said contact tracing began as soon as the positive test was confirmed, and because the classrooms were empty over the weekend, the custodial staff did cleaning and other safety protocols. Administrators met with the staff Monday morning to remind them to be diligent in adhering to the safety protocols the school board has adopted.
Part of those protocols include mask wearing. Eimers said staff members and other adults in the buildings are required to wear masks in the presence of other people, and students are required to wear masks during any transitional activity in or out of the building or classrooms or in any other situation when social distancing is not possible.
When asked whether students are abiding by the protocols, Eimers said school administrators have reported they are doing everything they can to encourage compliance with the mask-wearing and social-distancing guidelines.
“When I’ve been in the schools, particularly at the elementary level, I would say the mask request (compliance) is fairly high,” she said.
Visitors are not allowed in the buildings at this time, unless there has been a prearranged meeting. And when students enter the buildings, sanitizing stations and masks are available, “and the front office is really good at reminding them to wear masks and give them one if they’ve forgotten it or don’t have one,” she said.
The University of Idaho’s Vandal Health Clinic reported 74 positive tests out of 2,499 total tests received during the week of Oct. 3 through Friday.
The information includes both UI employees and students and does not represent the total number of unique individuals who have been tested.
The university retested all Moscow-based students attending in-person classes during the week. There were positives in students living on and off campus, but the highest concentration of positives was in the on-campus Greek live-in population.
The university’s results show a 2.70 percent positivity rate since the start of testing in early August. The number of active positives to total population changes daily, and continues to be in the 1 percent to 1.5 percent range. This does not include the positive cases in athletics before the start of the university-wide testing.
