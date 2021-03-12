Whitman County Public Health reported a total of 54 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and Thursday, most of them in people younger than 40.
Those cases included 17 people who are 19 or younger and 34 people between 20 and 39. There were also three cases among people 40 to 59.
Other counties in southeastern Washington were mostly quiet on the virus front, with Asotin County reporting one new case Thursday for a total of 1,329, and Garfield County remaining steady at 118 total cases.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 18 total cases Thursday, with 10 of those in Latah County, six in Nez Perce County and one each in Idaho and Clearwater counties. The five-county region has racked up 8,756 cases over the last year, but only 360 of those are considered open.
Clearwater, Idaho, Lewis and Nez Perce counties are all in the “minimal risk” category, while Latah is in the “moderate risk” category, according to the North Central District.
The Washington State Board of Education adopted emergency rules at a meeting Thursday that allow school districts to waive certain graduation requirements for individual students because of the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The emergency rules take effect immediately for students in the graduating class of 2021.
According to the education board’s news release, a school district may grant a waiver for some requirements for an individual student after “all appropriate options” have been exhausted and the student shows “preparation for success” after high school.