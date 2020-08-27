Coronavirus cases rose rapidly again in Whitman County on Wednesday with 40 new cases reported, bringing the jurisdiction’s total to 301.
The number wasn’t a daily record, but it follows 30 new cases of the illness Saturday, 39 on Sunday, one on Monday and 49 on Tuesday in the county that’s home to Washington State University, one of the largest colleges in the state.
All of the new individuals reported to have COVID-19 in Whitman County on Wednesday were 39 years old or younger, stable and recovering outside the hospital, said Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson.
No one in the county has died of the illness, and only two people have been hospitalized so far despite Whitman County having the highest number of coronavirus cases of any county in the region.
“I haven’t heard of anybody recently that’s been that severe,” Henderson said.
Of the 40 new cases, 13 involve people 19 years old or younger, and the rest are individuals between the ages of 20 and 39, with the “vast majority” of them likely being connected to WSU, he said.
As the coronavirus infects a growing number of people, Henderson said he supports Pullman and WSU police “taking a stronger stand” on gatherings of more than 10 people.
“I think that’s a good idea,” he said.
The length and severity of the COVID-19 spike in Whitman County depends on “young adults making good choices,” such as wearing face masks, social distancing and washing their hands frequently, Henderson said.
Getting a flu shot in coming weeks will be important too, partly because hospitals often run at high capacity during flu season and could “very easily be overwhelmed” when they are facing both illnesses at once, he said.
Elsewhere in the area, the spread of COVID-19 wasn’t as dramatic Wednesday. In other parts of southeastern Washington, Asotin County reported one new case (raising its total to 51, with two previously reported deaths) while Garfield County remained steady at four cases and no deaths.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 14 new cases Wednesday for a total of 556 since the pandemic began in March, with 19 deaths (all in Nez Perce County), 301 open cases and 236 recovered. The district includes Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties.
Of the new cases, 10 were in Nez Perce County, where there have been 269 cases, including 112 people who have recovered, and the 19 deaths. Wednesday’s other four cases were in Latah County, which took its total to 219 with no deaths and 137 people recovered.
The illnesses were spread among a number of age groups. In Nez Perce County, three of the individuals were in their 70s, three were in their 30s, two were in their 40s, one was a child 10 years old or younger, and one person was in their 50s.
In Latah County, two cases were people in their 20s, one case was someone in their 40s and the fourth case was a child who was 10 years old or younger.
Idaho reported 305 new cases and 11 deaths Wednesday. The Gem State has reported 30,780 cases and 337 deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state has 108 intensive care unit beds and 430 ventilators available, according to state of Idaho data.
A total of 176 people were hospitalized in Idaho in 47 facilities, according to statistics that were most recently updated Monday.
Washington reported 456 more cases Wednesday and four deaths. There have been 72,161 cases and 1,880 deaths. The state reports 6,640 hospitalizations because of COVID-19.
