The spread of the coronavirus in Whitman County continues to outpace everywhere else in the region and most places in the United States.
The jurisdiction had 24 new confirmed cases Monday, bringing its total to 509. The majority of cases have been reported in the past two weeks. On Aug. 20, Whitman County had just 138 cases, before the spike attributed to the return of Washington State University students.
The recent rate of the transmission of COVID-19 in Whitman Count has put Pullman seventh in the nation on a list of cities with the greatest number of new cases in the past two weeks relative to their population, which is compiled by the New York Times.
All of the new Whitman County cases Monday involve people who are 39 years old or younger who are recovering from the illness outside of the hospital. Whitman County has had no deaths and just two hospitalizations — both of which have been resolved — throughout the pandemic.
Officials at WSU and in Pullman are taking the right steps to handle the surge, said Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson.
Those actions include law enforcement cracking down on gatherings of more than 10 people and WSU’s recently introduced “Cougs Cancel COVID” campaign that includes things such as floor decals that show what 6 feet of physical separation looks like.
North central Idaho saw 25 new cases Monday, taking its tally to 609, while Asotin and Garfield counties had no new cases with their numbers remaining at 51 and four respectively.
Nez Perce County had 14 of the new cases in north central Idaho, spread through almost all age groups. Three were people in their 30s, six were split equally among those in their 20s, 50s and 60s. Two were people between the ages of 10 and 19, and one was a child who was less than 10 years old. One person in their 70s and another person in their 80s were also in the new cases.
In Latah County, five new cases were among people in their 20s. Two were individuals in their 30s. One was someone in their 40s and another was someone in their 50s. In Idaho County, one person in their 60s and another person in their 70s were diagnosed with the coronavirus.
No new cases were reported in Lewis or Clearwater counties.
University of Idaho leaders are among those following the statistics closely.
Generally the school’s numbers are included in north central Idaho’s statistics, according to health district officials.
So far, 92 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the school, where classes are a mix of in-person and online instruction.
“The majority are completely asymptomatic and (there are) a few with very mild symptoms,” said UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker.
The school is taking numerous precautions.
Classrooms are being used at half their capacity and, just like the city of Moscow, people are required to wear face coverings on campus, she said.
Students have to have their temperatures taken before entering dining halls or food courts.
Students who live on campus who are identified as being contagious by a physician contracted be UI are placed in an isolation area.
As of Friday, 20 students were in that isolation area and some were scheduled to leave over the weekend, Walker said.
All of the students in the isolation area were well enough they could continue their studies online, she said.
The spread of COVID-19 will be evaluated routinely with experts from places such as Public Health – Idaho North Central District and Gritman Medical Center, based on 12 or 15 criteria like the severity of the cases and hospital capacity, she said.
“The majority (of students) have come back to campus ready to engage in their education and follow the rules in place,” Walker said. “I know it’s not the college experience they hoped for, but it’s what they need to do for (UI) to stay open.”
