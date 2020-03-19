COLFAX — Whitman County offices are shifting their method of operation to reduced possible exposure to COVID-19.
Many of the nonemergency county offices will no longer have face-to-face contact with the public. The offices will remain in operation and can be contacted through email, phone or by drop-off at their office drop box, if one is available, a news release said.
Those seeking the services of a nonemergency county office are encouraged to call before making a trip to the office, the release said.
The Whitman County Health Department regularly updates its Facebook page with information regarding personal protection and the status of the county’s health operations.
The Washington Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. Questions about how the virus is spread and what to do if you have symptoms can be answered by calling 1 (800) 525-0127 and then pressing the pound key.
COVID-19 information is also available at www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/.
Emergency Operations Center activated
Whitman County Emergency Management has partially activated its County Emergency Operations Center in light of increased concerns over the coronavirus, Director Bill Tensfeld announced Wednesday.
“A partial activation occurs when the situation requires careful monitoring and interagency coordination above and beyond normal day-to-day operations,” Tensfeld said. “As a part of this activation, the health department is collecting information on COVID testing, monitoring hospital admissions for indications of COVID-19 presence, and determining the personal protective equipment supply needs of primary care and long-term care facilities.”
Whitman County Emergency Management is in contact with the Washington State Emergency Management Division providing the state with updates on the county’s status and ongoing operations, Tensfeld said.
The County Emergency Operations Center is operating between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., but the hours will be adjusted depending on conditions, Tensfeld said.