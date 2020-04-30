Whitman County Library has resumed mailing books, movies and other materials to residents living within the library district, according to a news release.
Essential staff are working in the Colfax Library 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, accepting requests and mailing them directly to people’s homes. They are wearing face masks, gloves and following recommended health guidelines, according to the statement from the library. The library still asks that patrons keep all library materials in their homes until bookdrops and/or branch locations reopen.
The library also is providing free Kanopy movie streaming from its website, along with links to the exercise class “Move it or Lose It,” which is provided by Whitman Hospital and Medical Center.
Requests for items can be submitted via the catalog at www.whitco.lib.wa.us, by email at info@whitco.lib.wa.us and by phone at (509) 397-4366. Staff asks that people leave a message if the call isn’t answered.