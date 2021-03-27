Whitman County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bumping its two-week total to 185 and prompting health officials to warn residents about social gatherings and the lack of mask wearing.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Whitman County Public Health advised residents to avoid situations that present an increased risk of virus exposure “in light of recent increases in local COVID-19 activity.”
“While cases have decreased in the previous months, recent events remind us that it is critical to remain vigilant,” the news release stated. “Individuals who may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive case and/or are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, regardless of age or health status, should contact their primary care provider to discuss testing.”
The Whitman County news release also encouraged residents to schedule a vaccination appointment when they are eligible.
Whitman County’s 12 cases Friday brings its overall total to 3,779. Asotin County added two cases Friday to bump its overall total to 1,357, while its 14-day count climbed to 27. Garfield County stayed put at 121 overall cases.
According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, there were 12 new cases Friday, bringing the total in the five-county region to 8,917, although only 337 of those are considered active cases.
Friday’s new cases were in Nez Perce County (nine), Latah County (two) and Lewis County (one).
Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston announced Friday it has openings for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Both Washington and Idaho residents are eligible, and groups of individuals can be scheduled to come in at the same time. Starting Wednesday, all people 16 and older with two or more co-morbidities will by eligible. Those who want to make an appointment can call (509) 769-2215.