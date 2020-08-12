Citing its status as a high-risk county for coronavirus infections, the Whitman County Department of Public Health recommended Tuesday that most public and private schools not return to face-to-face instruction for the coming fall semester.
In a letter to school administrators, department Director Troy Henderson wrote that the district has local authority regarding school operations. And based on recent, current and projected COVID-19 activity, Henderson recommended distance learning for all Whitman County high schools and middle schools.
Henderson told the Lewiston Tribune that the recommendation is advisory and not binding.
The health department recommended distance learning for Pullman, Colfax and Palouse elementary schools, while it supports hybrid or in-person learning for all other county elementary schools based on class sizes and the ability to implement social distancing practices.
“All school districts must follow State Department of Health guidelines,” Henderson advised for those schools that do choose in-person instruction. “These recommendations are based on our understanding of COVID-19 activity within the county at this time and projected activity over the coming weeks. If current and projected activity diminishes we would be positioned to recommend broader participation.”
He emphasized that the ability to control infections relies primarily on the individual residents adhering to practices that are known to mitigate the spread of the virus, like social distancing, regular hand-washing and the wearing of face coverings.
Whitman County reported two new positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday, bringing its total to 124. One is a woman between the ages of 60-79 and the other is a male between the ages of 0-19. Both are stable and self-isolating. One hundred of the 124 have been cleared to discontinue isolation and 24 are stable and self-isolating, according to the health department.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported five new positive cases, all in Latah County, bringing the total in that five-county area to 317. Including the new cases, Latah County now has 110 COVID-19 cases. Three of the new positive cases are people in their 20s, one is in their 60s and one in their 70s. Two are woman and three are men, according to the district.
Asotin and Garfield counties reported no new cases.
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston announced that it used a grant from the Innovia Foundation for eight mobile hand sanitization units it can loan to organizations planning community events. The units are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and may be reserved at beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/covidcommunityevents. There is no charge.
