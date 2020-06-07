Whitman County received approval Saturday to move to Phase 3 of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
Under Phase 3, bars and taverns can open at 25 percent capacity. Movie theaters and indoor gyms can open at 50 percent capacity, and restaurants can expand to 75 percent, up from 50 percent in Phase 2. Libraries and museums can also reopen, non-essential travel can resume and gatherings of as many as 50 people can proceed. People in high risk populations are strongly encouraged to limit their participation in social activities.
Whitman County has had 20 cases of COVID-19, of which 18 of the patients have recovered and two are stable and recovering at their homes.
Garfield County, which has not had any confirmed cases of the viral illness, was one of seven counties approved to move to Phase 3 on Friday. Asotin County remains in Phase 2.