The Whitman County commissioners wasted no time in requesting a variance to move to Phase 2 of Washington’s four-phased approach to reopening the economy.
The move came Wednesday afternoon, a day after the county hit the three-week mark since it reported its last case of COVID-19.
“We’ve met the requirements set out by the state Department of Health,” said Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson during Wednesday’s meeting.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launched the “Safe Start” reopening plan May 4, six weeks after issuing a statewide stay-at-home order that shut down all nonessential business activities, in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The “Safe Start” plan allows businesses and activities to begin reopening in phases. Phase 1 includes golf courses, hunting and fishing, drive-in church services, auto sales and retail stores with delivery or curbside pick-up service.
In-store retail sales, restaurants, barbers and hair salons, professional services and any remaining manufacturing firms can reopen in Phase 2, which isn’t scheduled to start until June 1.
However, Inslee said some counties with populations below 75,000 can request a variance to move to Phase 2 ahead of the rest of the state, if they haven’t had a new case of COVID-19 in at least three weeks.
Whitman County’s last case was confirmed April 22. To date, it has had a total of 16 positive cases. Commissioner Michael Largent noted during Wednesday’s meeting that all 16 people have recovered.
“I feel comfortable that the balance between public health and safety (and the economy) is being adequately met in Whitman County,” Largent said. “For me, it’s a no-brainer to support this (variance request).”
The county’s variance application outlines the procedures and resources that are in place to respond to any new cases of COVID-19. It also includes letters of support from Pullman Regional Hospital, Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax, the Whitman County Community Action Center, and Washington State University. Specific information in the application includes:
Hospital capacity — Pullman Regional and Whitman Hospital each indicated they have adequate capacity to handle a surge in patients. That includes ventilators for two to four patients at Pullman Regional and as many as six patients at Whitman Hospital.
Both facilities have also modified entries and exits to help isolate patients and staff, and have procedures in place to limit visitors.
Testing — An average of 78 coronavirus tests have been administered in the county each week for the past three weeks. Most of those have been done at a drive-up clinic at Pullman Regional.
CEO Scott Adams said the hospital has also upgraded its in-house testing capabilities to provide one-hour results for patients.
In addition, WSU’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab is gearing up to provide high-volume, fast-turnaround testing for the region, beginning June 1. According to the county application, the lab will have capacity to do up to 2,000 tests per day, with results available in less than 24 hours.
Contact tracing — If a new case of COVID-19 is identified in the county, Whitman County Public Health will handle contact tracing to determine who else the person may have come in contact with.
Contact tracing is seen as a critical step in safely reopening the economy, as it allows potentially infected people to be identified and isolated, to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.
Henderson said Public Health will have as many as eight people available to do contact tracing. WSU’s Environmental Health and Safety department has another five people who will handle contact tracing for any infected WSU student or staff member. Another four to seven people with master’s degrees in public health have also volunteered their services, if needed.
“We feel like we’re in a pretty good spot,” he said.
Timing and industry guidance — The state Department of Health has approval authority for any county variance requests.
Henderson said he expects an answer on Whitman County’s application within the next five days.
However, Commissioners Largent and Art Swannack both noted that, even with an approved variance, specific Phase 2 industries won’t be allowed to open until specific guidance and protocols have been posted on the governor’s coronavirus website, at coronavirus.wa.gov.
For example, recently posted protocols for restaurants and taverns limit them to 50 percent capacity; encourage the use of face masks; prohibit bar seating, buffets and salad bars; require single-use menus; and require the eatery to maintain a daily log with customer names and contact information, to facilitate contact tracing in the even someone gets sick.
Tom Handy, owner of Paradise Creek Brewery in Pullman, listened in to Wednesday’s commission meeting via Zoom. He raised concerns about enforcing the contact tracing provision.
“I don’t know how we can enforce that,” he said.
Henderson said restaurants can meet the requirement simply by providing a clipboard for customers to sign.
“There’s no requirement that you verify the information,” he said. “You don’t need to feel a lot of pressure to police that.”
Guidance for hair salons and barbers hasn’t yet been published, but new information is being posted on the state coronavirus website daily.
