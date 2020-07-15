A new interactive website from Public Health – Idaho North Central District tells the region’s COVID-19 story through data.
The new website, launched Tuesday afternoon, features five pages where users can sift through data released by the health district, Director Carol Moehrle said during a Zoom conference.
It shows active cases, recovered cases and deaths, by county. It also breaks down the data by demographics such as age, gender and race.
Users can also see demographic and case status breakdowns of confirmed and probable cases by county. The site does not include testing data, which is provided on Idaho’s Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage, coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Visitors to the webpage at idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus are greeted with an overview of the cases in the health district that includes a color wheel pie graph of cases by age, bar graphs of cases by gender and cases by county, a graph of case trends and a confirmed and probable case graph, as well as the total number of cases since the pandemic began this winter.
The second page breaks the virus cases down by county. Page three gives date of symptoms onset versus date of confirmed test. A user can click on a case in the date of symptoms onset and see the corresponding date that individual tested positive for the disease. Page four provides a trend analysis and comparison with the health district’s data. Page five allows users to build their own data tree to learn more about the virus in each county and demographic.
There were eight new reported cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in the Lewiston Tribune’s coverage area, which includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in the Public Health – Idaho North Central District and Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in southeast Washington. No new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported by public health officials in the region.
There have been 173 total cases reported in Idaho’s north central district and 76 cases combined in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties.
Nez Perce County had three confirmed cases and one new probable case. There have been 115 confirmed and probable cases reported in Nez Perce County since the pandemic began. There have been 102 confirmed cases and 13 probable cases in Nez Perce County. While no new deaths were reported, Nez Perce County has accounted for all 19 deaths in the five-county public health district. The district reports 73 of the people with COVID-19 in Nez Perce have recovered from the illness, 19 have died and 23 have active cases.
Clearwater County had one new probable case reported Tuesday. The county has seen a total of seven confirmed or probable cases of the disease. All of the county’s cases are considered active. There are five confirmed cases and two probable cases in Clearwater County.
Latah County had one new confirmed case reported Tuesday. Latah County has had 32 confirmed cases and six probable cases reported since the pandemic began, for a total of 38 cases. Seven of the people who contracted the disease have recovered in Latah County, none have died from the disease. There are 31 active cases in the county.
Idaho County remained at 13 confirmed cases. Three people who had contracted the virus earlier this spring recovered, leaving the remaining 10 cases as active.
Lewis County in Idaho is the lone county in the region to not have any confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.
Whitman County public health officials reported one new case Tuesday. A woman between the ages of 20-39 is stable and self-isolating. Whitman County has had 53 total cases reported, of those, 46 have recovered and seven are considered active. Those active cases are stable and self-isolating.
The county has not reported any deaths from COVID-19, but a Washington State Death Category Report released Tuesday reports one death from Whitman County under the category of “Deaths Probably Due to COVID.”
Probable deaths are deaths where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause or contributor to the death, but there is no known positive COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction or PCR test. The state reports 80 such deaths in its total of 1,404 deaths from the disease.
Garfield County, long the lone holdout among Washington counties reporting cases of the disease, added a second positive COVID-19 test result. The case is a person younger than 50 and is still being investigated by Garfield County Health District.
Garfield County’s Phase 3 status remains unchanged at this time. Residents are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines and state guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Asotin County did not have any new COVID-19 cases or deaths to report Tuesday. Asotin County has had 21 confirmed cases and two deaths from the disease.
Idaho reported 316 new cases and one more death Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 11,718 cases and 103 deaths from COVID-19. Washington reported 547 new cases and five more deaths, bringing the state’s total to 42,304 cases and 1,404 deaths.
Nez Perce Tribe to receive $107,918 in CARES Act funding for economic development
The Nez Perce Tribe was awarded a $107,918 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Recovery Assistance grant.
The money, from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, is an effort to help Native American communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.
“I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide the Nez Perce Tribe with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback,” Ross said.
10,000 Return to Work bonuses sought during first day of opening
Gov. Brad Little announced 2,000 Idaho businesses applied for 10,000 Idaho Return to Work bonuses on the first day to apply.
The bonuses are meant to counteract enhanced federal unemployment benefits officials said discourage workers from returning to their jobs. More than 60 percent of Americans who are out of work because of the pandemic earn more with the enhanced unemployment benefits than they did from their normal wages.
Idaho set aside $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to cover the bonuses. The one-time cash bonuses of up to $1,500 for full-time work and $750 for part-time work will be provided to workers after they return to the workplace. The funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, based on the date of return to work, for qualified applicants.
Employers can apply for the bonuses on behalf of their employees. Information about eligibility requirements and how to apply is available at https://rebound.idaho.gov/return-to-work-bonuses/.
Kelly Creek Flycasters cancel 2020 Woman’s Clinic
The Kelly Creek Flycasters Board canceled the 2020 Women’s Clinic in light of the threat of COVID-19.
The board said it would be virtually impossible to hold the clinic and maintain safe social distancing, especially during on-the-water instruction, at the event generally held the second week of September.
According to a statement, the board believes the clinic could not be held safely until there is a widely used vaccine for COVID-19.
Cottonwood Summer Fest canceled “due to the dang corona”
The Cottonwood Summer Fest Committee canceled its Summer Fest “due to the dang corona,” it announced on its Facebook page this week.
The committee decided it could not risk a huge loss because of small crowds, and it did not want to bring the novel coronavirus to Cottonwood.
“We hope to see you all next year and we are terribly sorry for having to cancel,” the committee’s post said. “If you bought a button, save it, and it will be honored next year.”
The event, which would have been the second edition, was originally scheduled for July 24-26.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.