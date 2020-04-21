A temporary network issue with the Idaho Department of Labor website created a snag during a critical window for those receiving unemployment benefits over the weekend.
The problem prevented people from accessing the site between 10 p.m. PDT Saturday and 9 a.m. PDT Sunday, said Georgia Smith, a spokeswoman for the department.
People had until 11 p.m. PDT Saturday to file certifications for their benefits for the week that ended April 11.
The process involves reporting any income they may have had that week, sharing information about what they have done to seek work and confirming they are available and able accept a job.
The department is ready to work with anyone who didn’t meet those requirements because of the glitch, Smith said.
“They need to communicate (with) a claims specialist and know what time they tried to access the site,” she said.
The malfunction happened at a time when record numbers of people are receiving unemployment benefits.
Since Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency in Idaho, the number of first-time applicants for unemployment benefits in the state has skyrocketed to almost 100,000, including 2,815 in north central Idaho.
Hair salons and fitness centers are among the businesses that have been forced to close because of social distancing requirements to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The hospitality industry has been hit hard too. People have canceled hotel reservations and trips to comply with stay-home orders. Restaurants have been restricted to takeout, delivery and drive-through window business.
The Department of Labor has strived to keep up with the unprecedented demand for its services, Smith said.
“Our information technology department has been working overtime to make sure things go smoothly,” she said. “(The temporary weekend issue) was something that was completely unexpected.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.