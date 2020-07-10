Lewiston’s participation in a national study of the coronavirus in wastewater is in jeopardy because of the dilution of samples caused by Vista Outdoor.
Wastewater Systems Manager Brian Ellison said the problem lies not in the contents of Vista’s wastewater, but the amount.
“It’s not really what’s in the water. It’s how much water is not human waste,” Ellison said of the 400,000 gallons of wastewater produced every day by the company’s plant on Snake River Avenue. “Vista Outdoor is such a high percentage of Lewiston’s flow that it throws things off. We’re only around 3.4 million gallons per day total for the city of Lewiston.”
That dilution has led to all the samples taken so far showing negative results for coronavirus, he said. The next largest producers of industrial wastewater contribute only 15,000 to 20,000 gallons per day, while most households produce less than 100 gallons.
Hundreds of cities nationwide are participating in the study being conducted by Biobot, a firm composed of biologists, epidemiologists, data scientists, urban planners and engineers that started at MIT. By measuring the levels of coronavirus in wastewater, Biobot hopes to help cities determine when to safely reopen, detect the reemergence of COVID-19 to rapidly take action and control outbreaks, and give an overview of the scope of outbreaks for a lower cost than mass individual testing, according to the company.
In May, Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard told the city council that the information could be used to help give medical facilities advanced warning of a wider outbreak. He estimated the testing would run about $70,000 over several months of weekly monitoring, a cost that could potentially be covered by federal COVID-19 emergency funding.
But that cost estimate was before the dilution problem emerged. Ellison said that to get around the issue, the city would have to set up sampling sites at three locations upstream from the Vista flow to get accurate results. Setting those sites up with fencing to keep out the public and other equipment would cost about $10,000. And with each test costing $1,200, the total would add up quickly over the coming months.
“The multiple samples is what makes this very expensive, and we know that at least one area of town would not be covered because of the heavy industrial flows,” Nygaard said via email Thursday. “I think we will do more testing but not as originally envisioned. We can then determine the value of the test and decide how we proceed.”
Public Health – Idaho North Central District added four new positive or presumed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Two of the new positive tests and one presumed case were reported in Latah County. Nez Perce County also added two new positives, and had its total of presumed cases drop by one.
One of the new cases was in a person younger than the age of 10, one in a person aged 10-19 and two in people in their 20s, according to the district. Three are male and one is female.
Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said there is one new case on the reservation in a Lapwai resident. Asotin County and Whitman County reported no new cases Thursday, while Garfield County Public Health did not respond to requests for case status.
Scott said the Nez Perce Tribe’s Clearwater River Casino near Lewiston and the It’se Ye-Ye Casino in Kamiah reopened at 4 p.m. Thursday after an installation of new software on older computer systems went wrong. The issue has now been corrected, she said.
Scott acknowledged she heard a rumor that employees at the casinos testing positive for COVID-19 also contributed to the closure. But she dismissed that as a conspiracy theory and said the closure was 100 percent because of the software issue.
