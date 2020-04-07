The governing body for Washington high-school sports acknowledged Monday night that its long-shot hopes of staging late-season and postseason competitions despite the coronavirus pandemic have been vanquished.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said it had received clarity from the state that Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of school closures through the end of the semester earlier in the day applies to sports as well.

So in-person classes and athletic activities in Washington are done for the school year. That includes the spring-sports tournaments that the WIAA had been hoping to salvage even after Inslee’s latest decree.

Specifically, it had been hanging its hopes on the possibility that Inslee won’t extend his general stay-home order past May 4. Even if that happens, though, the WIAA is now admitting defeat.

“The decision was undoubtedly a difficult one for Governor Inslee,” the WIAA said in a statement Monday night. “However, it was done so to keep the students and families of Washington safe.”

Idaho extended its “soft” closure of schools through the end of the semester Monday, but the Idaho High School Activities Association declined to pull the plug officially on spring sports. The state is granting some flexibility for individual school districts to reopen at some point, but the prospects for state postseason tournaments appear slim.

After Inslee’s extension of school closures Monday afternoon, the WIAA released a statement noting his announcement had neglected to mention sports.

That was rectified a few hours later.

“The WIAA Executive Board and the WIAA Staff feel for those students around the state that have had their seasons or careers cut short,” the organization said in its statement. “This terrible disease has not only prevented students from creating lifelong memories through competition, it has limited the valuable lessons gained through participation in education-based athletics and activities.

“The WIAA will continue to work with member schools around the state of Washington to navigate this unprecedented time,” the organization said. “We have already seen some outstanding examples of athletic directors and coaches making the best of their situations and we know that work will continue.”

There was no word Monday from the IHSAA after the state Idaho Board of Education extended its “soft” closure of schools (meaning students aren’t allowed in classrooms) through the end of the semester, from its original threshold of April 20.

In both states, spring sports have been suspended for weeks, and they normally aren’t allowed if schools are closed.