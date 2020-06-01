Patty O. Weeks, who has been Nez Perce County’s clerk-auditor for more than 20 years, said she has never seen a larger voter turnout for a primary election than what has come into her office over the last few week.
About 6,900 ballots had been submitted by Nez Perce County voters as of Friday, Weeks said, and voters still have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to return their ballots. The largest turnout for a spring primary election during Weeks’ tenure was approximately 4,900, she said.
There is no in-person voting in this election throughout the state. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney announced in late March it would be conducted strictly on a mail-in basis because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Weeks’ office at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in downtown Lewiston will accept ballots up until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots must be turned in to the auditor recorder’s office by the deadline; having a ballot postmarked before the deadline won’t be sufficient.
If voters requested a ballot before the deadline but haven’t received it yet, Weeks encouraged them to contact her office “and we’ll figure out what’s going on.”
Weeks said her staff has already started counting ballots and is planning on announcing results at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The results will likely be released in a more timely fashion than elections that include in-person voting, she said.
Voting exclusively by mail has kept Weeks’ staff busy, but it does have its benefits, she said. It “keeps our voter rolls cleaner,” because her staff can investigate a voter’s status if a ballot or ballot request bounce back in the mail. And Weeks said it makes the elections more secure, because voters’ signatures are checked at a couple of junctures in the process.
Weeks pointed out that Utah and Washington conduct all of their elections exclusively by mail.
“So you have a conservative state, and you have a more liberal state that do that,” she said. “It’s more work on office staff, but the thing that we like about it is it’s more convenient (for voters) and you get a higher participation rate.
“We want everyone to participate. So to us, it’s about being able to increase voters’ activity, and this does it.”
Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.