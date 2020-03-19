The trial for a Superior Court judge charged with six sexual misconduct felonies has been pushed back — again. But this time the delay can be chalked up to the coronavirus.
Judge Scott D. Gallina was supposed to go before a judge and jury May 4 for a trial that’s expected to take a month. On Wednesday, Spokane County Judge Michael Price sent a letter to counsel that says, “maintaining this trial date is impossible.”
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest executive order, seating a jury in close proxmity is not feasible in the near future. Hundreds of Asotin County residents will likely be called for jury selection in this high-profile case.
Gallina, 56, is charged with two Class A felonies — second-degree rape and indecent liberties with forcible compulsion — and four counts of third-degree sexual assault for alleged crimes in the workplace. He has pleaded innocent to all charges.
After being arrested almost a year ago at the Asotin County Courthouse, Gallina spent one night in jail and remains out of custody on paid administrative leave. His previous trial dates were pushed back at the request of counsel.
“I am fully aware of the hard work and patience that has been employed by all parties to keep this trial date on track and am certain everyone is disappointed regarding the necessity this trial be continued,” Judge Price wrote Wednesday.
“However, until we have more information and are able to reasonably predict when our courts might return to business as usual, it would be nonsensical to set a trial date (now.)”
Price, who was appointed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court to preside over the case, said he plans to conduct a conference call April 22 with attorneys on both sides to talk about scheduling. Seattle attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite are handling the case on behalf of the state. Attorney Carl Oreskovich, of Spokane, is representing Gallina.