Lewis-Clark State College has canceled its commencement ceremonies this spring because of coronavirus concerns.
LCSC is currently considering alternative ceremony options. Eligible students will still receive their diplomas, according to a news release.
“This was not an easy decision,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton. “I understand that commencement is one of the most cherished and memorable moments in a student’s academic journey. Unfortunately, this spring we will have to forgo the tradition.”
Students will transition from face-to-face classes to distance learning Wednesday, following a two-day test that started Monday.
Faculty at LCSC will continue to communicate details directly to students for how instruction will continue for the remainder of the semester.
Professors of classes that depend on hands-on coursework, like labs and trade-based technical programs, will work with students to ensure they receive the instruction needed to complete their classwork. To do that, LCSC will implement “clean zones” and social distancing protocols.
All of LCSC’s events and gatherings of 50 people or more have been canceled or postponed to act in accordance with CDC guidelines.