While some nursing homes in north central Idaho continue to battle COVID-19 outbreaks, the Idaho State Veterans Home at Lewiston has been cleared of the viral illness.
The home was moved from a list of facilities with active cases to one with resolved outbreaks in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s weekly report on the illness at the state’s long-term care centers.
The home first landed on the state’s list Sept. 4 with just a single case after a staff member there came up positive during routine surveillance testing. The home acquired a second case that appeared on the Sept. 18 report.
Lakeside Assisted Living at Winchester, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation homes in the Lewiston Orchards and Clarkston, and the Good Samaritan Society at Moscow continue to struggle with outbreaks. One new case Friday and four cases Thursday were reported at Prestige Care in Clarkston. The cases involve four residents and one staff member, according to Brady Woodbury, public health administrator for Asotin County.
In Idaho there are 1,741 people reported with active COVID-19 cases associated with 79 long-term care facilities. Since the pandemic began, there have been 180 outbreaks associated with Idaho long-term care facilities that have sickened 2,801 people and led to 263 deaths.
There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington on Friday.
In Washington, Whitman County Public Health authorities reported 11 new cases. They include one female and three males under the age of 20, five women between 20 and 39 and two men between 40 and 59. Two people with active cases in the county are hospitalized. A news release from Whitman County Public Health noted one previous case was mistakenly entered twice in the county’s total COVID-19 caseload. It has now been removed, making the total case count 1,354 since the start of the pandemic.
Asotin County reported one new case Friday and five cases on Thursday. They involve three men and three women. Five of the six are associated with Prestige Care.
Garfield County added one new case to its public health website, making its total 14.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 45 new cases in the five-county region it covers Friday.
Clearwater County had 10 cases: two girls and one boy between 13 and 17; one woman in her 30s; one woman and two men in their 40s; one woman and one man in their 60s; and one man in his 70s.
Idaho County had seven cases: one woman between 18 and 29; three women in their 50s; one woman in her 60s; and two women in their 70s.
Latah County had 22 cases: six women and 14 men between 18 and 29; one woman in her 30s; and one woman in her 50s.
Lewis County had one new case, a woman between 18 and 29.
Nez Perce County had five new cases: one girl between 13 and 17; one woman between 18 and 29; a man in his 30s; a woman in her 40s; and a woman in her 60s.
Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies in northern Idaho and eastern Washington are now offering at-home COVID-19 test kits. The saliva test kits are mailed to a lab for analysis. They cost $139.99 and, according to a news release from the company, results can be obtained within about 72 hours of the test kit arriving at a laboratory, but the entire process could take longer. Results are delivered by text or email. Direct billing to insurance is not available, according to the news release. The company partnered with Phosphorus Diagnostics to offer the testing. More information is available at scheduletest.com/.
