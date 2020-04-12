By KERRI SANDAINE
A warm meal delivered to the door, along with a smile and wave from the driver, can be a bright spot during these long days of isolation.
Volunteer drivers from Valley Meals on Wheels are still making their daily rounds, covering five routes in Lewiston and two in Clarkston, 365 days a year. Most of the clients are elderly or disabled, and this often is the only visit they get while COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are in place.
“We are still going strong,” Program Coordinator Margo Ericson said. “We have been very fortunate to make sure we don’t miss a beat during this crisis time.”
Valley Meals on Wheels serves between 140 and 150 clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The COVID-19 pandemic has not had a big effect on the numbers, which are holding steady.
“We haven’t seen a big spike, but we do have a few people who have added the service,” Ericson said. “We’ve been following CDC guidelines, and we’re trying to keep our clients and drivers as safe as possible while we continue to provide meals.”
Clarkston resident Lona Hirschel, 65, has been delivering meals for the nonprofit organization for 17 years and previously served almost a decade on the board of directors. Every Wednesday, she and her husband, Wayne, 73, make about 25 stops.
Last week, Lona held up a sign at a few houses. The message was intended to bring cheer to her clients: “Just wanted to see your smiling face. Love you. My socks are red and I smell good.”
Before COVID-19, the volunteers had more interaction with the clients. Now they place the food in a container on the porch, usually a cooler, while wearing masks and gloves, and hope for a glimpse of the recipient through a window.
“It’s sad, because we don’t physically talk to our people and see how they’re doing,” Hirschel said. “Sometimes we’re the only ones they actually see.”
She said her favorite parts of the job are seeing those smiling faces every week, giving back to the community, and hanging out with her husband.
“Now that they’re inside, I knock on the window so I can see them,” Hirschel said. “That is my goal, to really see their faces and make sure they’re OK. This also gives me some one-on-one time with my husband. He started going with me when he retired, and it’s fun to do this together.”
Ericson said the meals are prepared and packaged at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, under the supervision of the food and nutrition service director. She also has an office at St. Joe’s.
“The hospital is really supportive and great to work with,” Ericson said. “This program has just been amazing. I just love the job and seeing the camaraderie and teamwork. I really have a heart for all of these folks.”
Ericson said she is grateful for her dedicated group of volunteers, but the organization is always looking for more drivers. It’s important to have a pool of trained people who can help fill in when one of the regulars cannot do a route.
The delivery time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a hot meal and sack lunch are typically dropped off at each stop. Drivers pick up the meals at St. Joe’s at 10:30 a.m., before heading out.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering or would like more information about getting meals can contact Ericson at (208) 799-5767 or by email at valleymeals@aol.com.
