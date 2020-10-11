Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — Valley County schools on Monday were switched from “green” to “yellow” designation by Central District Health after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Valley County reached 143 on Tuesday, up 12 cases from 131 a week ago, health officials said.
The McCall-Donnelly and Cascade school districts started the 2020-21 school year under the “green” category, which means classes can operate normally with physical separation and sanitation precautions.
However, the health department had recommended schools operate under “yellow” precautions, which includes staggered classroom sessions and online learning.
The health district made the switch to “yellow” after recording 1.25 new cases per day in Valley County in the two weeks ending Sept. 27.
The weekly category determinations from Central District Health are recommendations to school districts, who ultimately decide how to operate schools.
St. Luke’s up five cases
St. Luke’s McCall on Tuesday reported 112 total positive cases from testing done at the hospital, up five cases from 107 a week ago.
Cascade Medical Center reported 28 positive cases, which is up seven from last week.
In addition, the private testing cooperative Crush the Curve has found three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Valley County with no change in the past week.
Nearly all of the positive cases reported by the hospitals were found following the start of the summer visitor season in mid-June.
Central District Health reported 95 of the positive cases were confirmed to be Valley County residents as of Tuesday, nine more than the 86 cases last week.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Toxic algae chokes Lake Cascade, triggers warning
A health advisory was issued Monday for Lake Cascade because of an outbreak of toxin-producing bacteria that can be harmful to both humans and animals.
The advisory was issued by Central District Health Department and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The advisory marked the third year in a row that toxic algae blooms were found in Lake Cascade.
The bloom, commonly referred to as blue-green algae, is actually bacteria called cyanobacteria that releases dangerous toxins.
Warmer conditions can lead to the bacteria growing exponentially, creating blooms that look like spilled paint, surface scum or foam.
Lenard Long, of the citizen-scientist group Friends of Lake Cascade, called the lake “an ecosystem out of balance.”
“We can’t eliminate algae from the lakes — they are an inherent part of the overall plankton community,” Long said.
“What we really want to do is control their overall intensity and the frequency of blooms,” he said.
Long urged action to help improve the lake’s water quality and make cyanobacteria blooms less likely.
“This can be accomplished by reducing the amount of phosphorus and nitrogen from man-made sources such as lawn fertilizer, urban runoff, grazing pastures, cultivated fields, poorly maintained septic systems, erosion and a myriad of other sources,” he said.
People and animals should avoid swimming, wading or other activities in the water, especially children, pets and livestock, the advisory said.
Do not drink or cook with water containing a bloom, as boiling or filtering the water can increase the risk.
Wash hands thoroughly after handling fish caught in water with a bloom. If people choose to eat fish from the area, fillet the fish and remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking, the advisory said.
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing. Those with liver or kidney damage are at an increased risk of illness, the advisory said.
More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from drinking contaminated water.
Pets that have been around an algal bloom could show symptoms such as vomiting, staggering, drooling or convulsions.
Pets that have been around a harmful algal bloom should be washed with clean water and shampoo.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday