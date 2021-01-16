Employees of the Lewiston School District will be able to receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as Tuesday through CHAS Health.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson said all of the district’s employees, including substitute teachers, have been made aware of the availability.
The number of vaccinations CHAS will be able to administer was not immediately known, and requests for more information weren’t answered by the health clinic.
Lance Hansen, the assistant superintendent, said the results of a district survey showed that approximately 70 percent of the 500 people who responded indicated they wanted to receive the vaccination.
The district has approximately 1,000 employees.
Whitman County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one additional death, bringing its total to 34. Garfield County added another death, bringing its total to four, as well as three new cases.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 60 coming from Clearwater County.
Scott Schlegel, a spokesman for the district, said some of the cases were tied to the Idaho Correction Institute at Orofino. Officials from the Idaho Department of Correction did not respond to requests for comment Friday and it was unclear how many of the 60 cases were from the prison. The viral illness has sometimes spread rapidly in incarcerated populations.
There were eight new cases reported in Latah County, five in Nez Perce County, four in Lewis County and three in Idaho County; Asotin County had one new case Friday.