The staff and residents at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in the Lewiston Orchards who reported for their first round of coronavirus vaccine were positive — almost celebratory — on Monday.
Although everyone had a choice whether to receive the shot, Brandi Jeffries, administrator of the health care center at 1014 Burrell Ave., said there was “very high” turnout of residents that began Monday morning and lasted through the afternoon.
“It was very positive that it will hopefully protect the residents,” Jeffries said. “Just to think that hopefully this is the beginning of the end of the entire pandemic — it feels good.”
Scott Schlegel, spokesman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said the vaccination effort is going well so far.
“We have received shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” Schlegel said in an email. “Those doses have been distributed to all of our hospitals and some other medical offices for vaccination of their staff in District 2.”
Schlegel said the health department is currently working down the prioritization list established by Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee.
“Our number one goal for the vaccine is that there is zero waste and that every dose gets into an arm,” Schlegel said. The Department of Health and Welfare has created a timeline of when each group can expect to receive the vaccine. The health department will continue to update the public and media as it moves down the prioritization list.
“We ask that everyone tries to be as patient as they can,” Schlegel said. “Eventually everyone will have their opportunity to be vaccinated. We just have to move through these tiers as efficiently and effectively as we can. In the meantime it is important to continue to do our part in helping prevent the spread of the virus by social distancing, wearing masks and not gathering in large groups until we have a large majority of the population … fully vaccinated.”
Prestige Care was among the first of the area’s health care centers to receive the vaccine. Health care workers throughout the region started getting vaccinated before the end of 2020 and the process is expected to roll out over the next few months. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare anticipates that by May the vaccine will be available to the general public.
Although there has been some apprehension from people fearing that the vaccine has not been tested long enough and its side effects remain unknown, Jeffries said her staff and residents were well-versed early on about the benefits and possible side effects.
“Our company let us know in in-service (meetings) about the vaccine and we studied it, so I think we got good information,” Jeffries said. “And we were encouraged to do our own research and do the best for our own bodies. We were not forced. Having all the information at our fingertips was really helpful.”
Staff members also had an opportunity for a question-and-answer session with the center’s chief clinical officer and could decide on a case-by-case basis whether to accept the vaccine.
Jeffries said there are 79 staff members at Prestige Care and 54 residents.
Whitman County reported one new COVID-19 death Monday. The person was a resident of Whitman County, a male between the ages of 60 and 79. The death occurred outside of the county, according to the public health department.
This brings the total number of deaths for Whitman County to 23. The county also reported 46 new positive test results since Friday, bringing the total to 2,830. Ten of the cases are currently hospitalized and all other cases are stable and self-isolating.
Whitman County COVID-19 death counts are confirmed by the county coroner and public health department. There may be a delay verifying the virus as the cause of death for those who died outside of the county because of necessary confirmation.
Asotin County also reported another fatality Monday — a male 40 to 59 years old — for a total of 28 deaths. There were also 13 new cases reported Monday, in addition to eight new cases Friday, 11 on Saturday and five on Sunday for a total of 1,151. Two of the cases are currently hospitalized.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 86 new cases Monday for a region-wide case total of 7,433. The new cases include 32 in Nez Perce County; 24 in Latah County; 19 in Idaho County; eight in Clearwater County; and three in Lewis County.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported seven patients who are in the hospital and being treated for COVID-19. That is a decrease from 13 on Dec. 28.
Hospital capacity in the region is fluid and changes daily based on admissions, discharges, transfers and the level of care patients need at any given time. According to St. Joe’s, it is continuing to make facility adjustments to expand its ability to accept patients with the virus and increase its capacity to treat and manage such patients.
