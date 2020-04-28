USS Kidd, the second Navy ship with outbreak, returns to Everett

This May 18, 2011 photo made available by the U.S. Navy shows the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd in the Pacific Ocean. On Saturday, April 26, 2020, the Navy said the number of sailors aboard the ship confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 to 33. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Carla Ocampo/U.S. Navy via AP)