UPDATE: Collectively, the House and Senate still have at least 140 bills in front of them, including major tax cut and transportation funding proposals.
House Speaker Scott Bedke said the legislation will hold its place and be taken up after lawmakers return.
“We're hitting pause, not erase,” Bedke said. “Nothing dies.”
BOISE — A flare-up of COVID-19 infections prompted the Idaho Legislature to grind to a halt today, as the House and Senate approved a two-week recess.
At least six lawmakers have tested positive for the virus this week, along with a handful of legislative staff and attaches. Although the session was perhaps a week short of completing its work for the year, Republican leaders decided a short break was in order.
Lawmakers will come back April 6 to continue their work.
BOISE — Committee activity came to a quick standstill at the Idaho Statehouse this morning, as House and Senate leaders discuss the possibility of a quick coronavirus-related recess.
Several lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
The joint budget committee was scheduled to approve several budget items at 8 a.m. today, but the meeting was canceled. No official announcement has been made, but Republican leaders are considering recessing until April 6.
For that to happen, the House and Senate will need to approve a concurrent resolution. The Senate is scheduled to come onto the floor at 9:30 this morning. The House is scheduled to meet at 10:30.