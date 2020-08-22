MOSCOW — University of Idaho President Scott Green said in an email to students Friday evening that those who don’t abide by the school’s coronavirus restrictions “should not be here, and we will take the necessary steps to remove you from our community.”
Green’s email said the “vast majority” of students are complying with UI’s Healthy Vandal Pledge. But even in the initial days of students returning to Moscow in anticipation of the start of classes Aug. 31, the school has gotten reports of parties, both on and off campus, where social distancing and face coverings were ignored.
The Dean of Students Office and the Moscow Police Department are following up on the reports of parties, Green wrote in his email. He said students found in violation of city ordinances and school policy could be suspended or expelled, and fraternities or sororities that violate rules could have first-year students removed from their houses or have their chapters closed.
Green mentioned in his email that some colleges have closed their campuses after “superspreader infections from large gatherings,” and others have suspended students.
“Frankly, if you are not willing to support our university and those who want an in-person instruction environment, you should not be here, and we will take the necessary steps to remove you from our community,” Green wrote.
UI is planning on holding in-person classes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and is requiring all students to be tested before they can attended classes. According to the school’s website Friday, 2,371 tests have been received and there have been 34 positive tests.
Those who violate coronavirus restrictions “put our entire community at risk” and “endanger the ability of your peers to get the live instruction they are working hard to secure,” Green wrote. He also asked students to observe the Healthy Vandal Pledge and help the school “identify and separate those who do not.”
Green ended his email with this passage: “We have only one chance to get this right. Please keep that in mind this weekend and as you continue through the semester. Students, we have your back ... now it’s time to do your part.”
Washington State, which won’t have in-person classes this semester, issued an alert Friday about “a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases in the Pullman area among ages 18-24.” The school’s alert urged people to comply with statewide orders calling for face coverings and that gatherings be limited to 10 people or less.