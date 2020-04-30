UI posts artwork from statewide high school exhibition winners

Artwork by more than 200 Idaho high school students is being exhibited online this year in the University of Idaho’s annual High School Art Exhibition.
The University of Idaho College of Art and Architecture organizes the annual showcase on campus. The exhibit moved online this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
This year’s theme is “EARTH: Concepts on Climate.” While all the artwork was submitted digitally, media range from pencil and paint to ceramics and mixed-media collage.
High schools participating in the exhibit include: Prairie High School in Cottonwood, Paradise Creek Regional High School in Moscow, Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, Buhl High School, Eagle High School, Glenns Ferry HIgh School, Kellogg High School, McCall-Donnelly High School, Middleton High School, Mountain Home HIgh School, Post Falls High School, St. Maries High School and Wallace Jr./Sr. High School.
The exhibition can be viewed online at: www.uidaho.edu/caa/highschool-events/high-school-art-exhibition.