UI faculty union pushes pay cuts for top earners

MOSCOW — University of Idaho faculty leaders are urging President Scott Green to postpone filling vacant administrative positions and to reduce top salaries to help address fiscal challenges tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to Green on Thursday, UI faculty union leadership requested he consider the two strategies as the economic effects of COVID-19 continue to grow. Union President Dale Graden said he is confident the strategies would be a strong move to curb the worst fiscal consequences of the pandemic and would also send a message of unity to university employees at all echelons of the pay scale.
“We’re concerned about the financial situation — through discussions, these were some of the ideas that came up,” Graden said. “One other key reason is that clearly, we’re trying to protect and defend the interests of people at the lowest income within the university.”
In the first of these requests, the union is proposing Green abstain from filling high-level vacancies for at least 18 months, including the positions of provost and vice president for research. Current UI Provost and Executive Vice President John Wiencek accepted parallel positions at the University of Akron in Ohio, which he will start at the end of the month, and former Vice President for Research and Economic Development Janet Nelson departed for the University of Newcastle in Australia in February.
A union news release states that holding back these two salaries alone would amount to around $550,000 a year in savings, not to mention money saved by forgoing national searches to fill the positions.
The letter to Green also proposes reducing salaries for university employees earning more than $140,000 a year by at least 5 percent. An essential component to the suggestion, Graden said, is that pay cuts would be tiered, with the highest earners taking the largest cuts and somewhat smaller reductions for those on the lower end.
Graden said the reductions would be consistent with moves being made by higher education institutions throughout the country, including nearby Washington State University, to contend with the economic effects of the pandemic. Last week, WSU leadership announced many of its top earners, among them WSU President Kirk Schulz, Athletic Director Pat Chun, and the school’s new head football coach, Nick Rolovich, would accept a 5 percent reduction in pay and would forgo bonuses and incentives through the 2020-2021 academic year.
According to the release, around 80 UI employees earn more than $140,000 a year, excluding the two departing vice presidents. In a previous round of cuts intended to address a projected $22 million budgetary shortfall, university leaders stopped short of reducing administrative salaries, saying they needed to offer compensation that is competitive with other colleges if they hope to attract and retain top talent to high-level positions.
However, Graden argued that the landscape has changed dramatically with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This proposal is made in full appreciation of the budget cuts that have been deliberated over the past year and anticipation of the future requests that inevitably will be made,” the letter to Green reads. “These temporary measures are justified under current conditions and are consistent with the president’s rationale for maintaining competitive administrative salaries.”
Graden said the letter is not intended to take leadership to task, merely to encourage university leadership to consider the well-being of all employees when making decisions to address the current crises.
“These suggestions that we are making are done in good spirits. We are not trying to point fingers, we are into survival, we are into getting through this very turbulent period,” Graden said. “I would hope, in doing that, we can come up with some creative solutions that make us stronger in the long haul, and I really do believe some of these cuts would do that for us.”
The UI administration was unable to comment for this story.
