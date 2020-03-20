The University of Idaho has canceled its spring commencement ceremonies for its Moscow, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and Boise locations because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The Moscow ceremony was set to take place May 16.
“Celebrating our graduates is one of our most important traditions and celebrations,” stated information on UI’s website. “Students who have applied to graduate through the Registrar’s Office this spring will still receive their diploma in a timely way. All spring graduates are also invited to return and celebrate their accomplishment in either December 2020 or May 2021 — once we know it is safe to do so.”
UI will administer its classes remotely for the remainder of the spring semester. All events, including the coming Parent and Family Weekend, have been canceled to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The Moscow campus, and other UI locations, will remain open with some modifications, stated a news release. The student recreation center has been closed, and other closures may be announced in the future.
Residence halls and dining services will continue to operate.
“We know this is a huge disruption to the community,” said UI President Scott Green. “Slowing the spread of this virus is vitally important and we need to do our collective part. We will continue to provide quality education and shared experiences to the best of our abilities and within appropriate social distancing guidelines.”
Lewis-Clark State College has also canceled its commencement ceremonies this spring. It was set to take place May 15.
Washington State University continues to monitor the situation, but its commencement ceremonies are still scheduled to take place, according to its website. WSU’s commencement ceremonies are scheduled for 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 9.
The Clarkston campus of Walla Walla Community College’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 12.
