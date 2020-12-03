At least 2,658 people died from COVID-19 in the U.S. on Wednesday, making it the deadliest date for America since the pandemic started.
The record was tallied Wednesday evening, meaning the day’s death toll could climb even higher overnight, CNN reported.
Before Wednesday, the deadliest day of the pandemic was April 15, according to Johns Hopkins data. The now-third-worst day was Tuesday.
More than 100,000 people were in the hospital battling the virus Wednesday, also a record, CBS News reported.
Across the world, coronavirus spread rapidly during October and November, resulting in record daily case counts and spiraling death tolls. The U.S. high for recorded cases in a day came Friday, with more than 205,000.
More than 270,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, the most of any country. Almost 1.5 million people have died worldwide.