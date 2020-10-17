Whitman County public health officials reported the COVID-19-related death of a man older than 80 on Friday, marking the fourth fatality there in the last 10 days. And Asotin County reported the death of a man older than 80 who was receiving in-home care.
Whitman County had reported no deaths linked to the coronavirus until Oct. 6, despite a soaring number of cases over the last several weeks. In a news release, Director of Public Health Troy Henderson said there also were 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Friday.
According to Henderson, the Whitman County cases include two females and four males age 19 or younger; six women and two men ages 20-39; two men ages 40-59; five women and one man ages 60-79; and one woman and one man older than 80. Three patients currently are hospitalized, while the rest are stable and self-isolating.
Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, in addition to the new fatality. He said it marks either the sixth or seventh COVID-19-related death in the county.
“We think that is our seventh death, but we are still trying to verify the sixth person who died,” Woodbury said in a text message to the Lewiston Tribune. “It has been reported to the state, but none of our contacts know anything about who it was.”
In Idaho, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 89 new positive cases. Most were in Latah County, with 33 cases in 17 females and 16 males. Nez Perce County had 27 new cases, matching Tuesday’s record for the highest single-day count since the beginning of the pandemic. The cases included 20 females and seven males, according to the health district.
Lewis County had three new cases, including one female and two males. Idaho County had 18 new cases, including nine females, seven males and two whose genders weren’t reported. And Clearwater County had eight new cases, including four females and four males.
Garfield County reported one new positive case with a female older than 20.
In other pandemic news Friday:
- Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported that its seven-day positivity rate was at 2.25 percent, with 98 positive tests out of 4,355 tests in the last week. The 14-day positivity rate stood at 3.42 percent, with 215 positive tests out of 6,295 total tests over that period.
- The All Saints Catholic School in Lewiston announced on its Facebook page that it is postponing its All Christians Together In One Need (ACTION) Auction “out of an abundance of caution for COVID-19.” The annual event is held the third weekend in October, and is the school’s largest fundraiser. Updates on a rescheduled date will be posted on Facebook.
- The Lewiston Orchards branch of Prestige Care and Rehabilitation reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 over the last week, according to a weekly report on long-term care facilities released Friday by Idaho public health officials. The facility now has a total 65 total positive cases, but the number of COVID-19-related deaths remained at three.
- Lakeside Assisted Living and Memory Care in Winchester reported three new cases in the report, for 26 total cases. There have been two deaths at the facility, but those had been reported previously.
