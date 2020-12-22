Two virus deaths reported in north central Idaho

Ninety new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in the five-county region of north central Idaho, including two new deaths.
Clearwater County and Nez Perce County both reported fatalities of two women; one in her 60s and the other in her 90s. There has been a total of 71 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.
The new infections include five in Lewis County, 10 in Clearwater County, 18 in Idaho County, 19 in Latah County and 38 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County received 41 new positive test results over the weekend, bringing the county total to 2,659. Six cases are currently hospitalized and all other cases are stable and self-isolating. No new deaths were reported Monday.
Since Whitman County received its first allocation of vaccines last week, 450 people have been vaccinated. All local providers are encouraged to enroll in the vaccination program at: redcap.doh.wa.gov/surveys/?s=gIevATZ6gQ.
Asotin County reported seven new cases on Saturday and two on Sunday. Currently six people are hospitalized and no new deaths were reported Monday.
Garfield County reported two new positive cases and three pending cases. No deaths have been recorded.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center currently has eight patients who have tested positive and are being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital. That is an increase of one from a week ago.
The hospital reported that at this time there is adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical and intensive care. Hospital capacity is fluid, however, and changes daily based on admissions, discharges, transfers and the level of care for patients. On its website, the hospital said it is continuing to make facility adjustments to expand the ability to accept patients with COVID-19 and increase the capacity to treat and manage those patients.
St. Joseph’s received an initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccine Monday and is in the process of distributing it in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and Public Health.
In a news release, Samantha Skinner, spokeswoman for the hospital, said the vaccine administration began with frontline caregivers and 35 doses were received Monday.
“Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated,” Skinner said.
“St. Joe’s is pleased to be taking this next exciting step toward ending the pandemic and advancing our mission of making communities healthier.”
Whitman County Public Health is recommending that the Pullman School District adopt the recent changes made to the guidelines for in-person instruction beginning Jan. 1. Whitman County is currently in the high risk category with 367 cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks.
High risk counties are advised to only offer in-person instruction for elementary and high-need students in small groups of 15 students or less. Recommendations for the other school districts in Whitman County will remain unchanged.
Idaho Correctional Institution at Orofino reported 31 positive cases of COVID-19, including 17 asymptomatic positives and 14 symptomatic positives. Warden Terema Carlin said there were two hospitalizations because of coronavirus complications, but those patients have returned to the prison and are recovering. They were in the high-risk category because of age and other medical concerns, she added.
There have been 218 cases among inmates at the prison that have recovered. Staff numbers include one positive case and four that are on quarantine because of close contact with others who had COVID-19.
Aaron Krieger, warden at North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood, was unavailable Monday for comment.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living has released an updated report showing how nursing homes are experiencing the worst outbreak of new COVID-19 cases and deaths since the spring because of a high rate of community spread among the general population. The report can be found online at: bit.ly/3rgLDsV.
FARE Idaho that represents the food, beverage and hospitality industries released a statement Monday regarding Congress’ new COVID-19 relief aid deal.
The current bill falls short of providing restaurants, bars and their employees with a long-term solution, the news release said. Thousands of restaurants and beverage establishments have experienced losses of more than 50 percent and some as high as 80 percent over the year.
The group plans to continue working for the Restaurants Act asking the Idaho delegation for increased support.
