Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in north central Idaho on Wednesday.
A man in his 80s died in Clearwater County and a woman who was 100 or older died in Idaho County.
Along with the additional deaths, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 30 new cases in the five-county region it covers. Thirteen of the cases were reported in Latah County, nine in Nez Perce County, four in Clearwater County, two in Idaho County and two in Lewis County.
The district has reported 8,180 cases since the start of the pandemic. So far, 7,252 people have recovered, 842 cases remain active and 86 people have died.
Whitman County reported three additional cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,127. The number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the health district in a news release decreased by two to 36. Ben Stone, the public information officer for the health district, did not return requests for comment that sought more information on the change.
Earlier this month, Whitman County started reporting the deaths and hospitalizations as reported by the Washington State Department of Health, rather than tracking them locally. The state information reflects Whitman County residents who have been hospitalized or died both inside and outside of the county.
Asotin County reported five new cases Wednesday, bringing its total count to 1,250. No one is currently hospitalized because of the virus and the death toll remains at 28.
No new cases were reported in Garfield County. The county has had 105 cases, which include 100 people who have recovered, one case that remains active and four deaths.
In other news:
Wasem’s in Clarkston has closed inside access to its building through Saturday because of staffing issues related to COVID-19. Curbside and delivery services will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week. The store will also be closed Sunday.
People are encouraged to contact the store at (509) 758-2526 to access the services available. Wasem’s is planning to reopen to its regular business hours Monday.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a news conference on the COVID-19 vaccine today at noon PST. It will be broadcast online at www.youtube.com/user/IdahoPTV.
