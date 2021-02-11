Two more COVID-19 deaths and 19 new cases were reported in the region Wednesday.
The deaths included a person in their 70s and a person in their 80s in Nez Perce County. The county now has a total of 51 deaths, and there have been 161 virus deaths total in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Public Health – North Central Idaho District added 14 new cases to its tally in the five-county region it covers.
They included 12 cases in Latah County, one case in Idaho County and one case in Lewis County. No new cases were reported in Nez Perce or Clearwater counties.
In southeastern Washington, the Whitman County Health Department reported five new cases. No new cases were reported in Asotin or Garfield counties.
Idaho had administered 66 percent of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has received. Numbers on the state’s new vaccine administration transparency website, updated Wednesday, showed 204,576 doses have been administered of the 311,152 the state has received.
In north central Idaho, 9,984 doses had been administered out of the 17,900 doses the region received. The region has administered 56 percent of its doses, ranking the lowest out of the state’s seven regional health districts. The Public Health – South Central Idaho District had administered 74 percent of the doses it has received.
Some of the vaccines that have not yet been distributed are second doses, which can’t be given until 21 days after the first dose, states the website. Others may be held for a scheduled appointment or may not yet be reported in the state’s immunization system since providers have 72 hours to file their report.
The new website can be seen at tabsoft.co/3q8SBzq.