Two more people died from COVID-19 in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, as public health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 89 new cases of the disease Wednesday.
A person in their 90s died from the disease in Nez Perce County, bringing the total to 24 dead since the pandemic began, including five deaths in September.
A woman between the ages of 80 and 100 also died in Asotin County, bringing that county’s total to four dead since the pandemic began. The woman is the second person to die in as many weeks from Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston.
Asotin and Nez Perce counties account for all 28 deaths from the disease in the region. The deaths in Asotin County have been two women in their 80s in the spring, a man between 60 and 80 last week and a woman between 80 and 100 reported Wednesday. Nez Perce County deaths from COVID-19 have all been in people older than 60, including 11 in their 80s, nine in their 90s, two in their 70s, one in their 60s and one in their 100s.
“We are very saddened to report that two of our patients have passed away from suspected complications of COVID-19,” a Prestige Care statement said. “Out of respect for our patients’ and families’ privacy we are unable to provide any more details, but know that our deepest sympathies are with their families and all those who have been impacted by this virus.”
Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston confirmed 17 patients and 11 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, as of Wednesday. Three patients and four staff members have since recovered from the virus, the statement said.
Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in the Lewiston Orchards had no active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the company’s statement.
“We currently test all patients and staff members at the direction of local and state health departments,” the statement said. “Our results show that many of the individuals who have tested positive in this region are asymptomatic. We believe our ability to test individuals who may not yet exhibit symptoms is a critical step in reducing the spread of this virus, and we are thankful to have the ability to offer such comprehensive testing.”
Home quarantine measures set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are implemented for any staff members who test positive for COVID-19, the company said. The facility also follows CDC guidelines for droplet and contact precautions when providing care for affected residents in a designated COVID-19 unit at the center.
The Lewiston School District informed parents Wednesday that a staff member at Whitman Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.
“The school and district have been in contact with Public Health and anyone identified as a close contact of the diagnosed individual will receive a separate communication detailing their next steps,” an email sent to parents from Superintendent Bob Donaldson said. “School and classes will remain open in green and appropriate building cleaning/disinfection have been completed.”
The green category allows Idaho schools in cities with low community spread to offer in-person classes with a normal schedule.
After contact tracing, the school district informed parents in a second email Wednesday evening that no students or staff members had been in close contact with the Whitman Elementary staff member, which means there will not be any quarantine requirements for students or staff as a result of the staff member’s case.
The school district has issued three letters to parents this fall. Last Friday, parents were informed that a Lewiston High School student tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sept. 21 a staff member at Webster Elementary reportedly tested positive for the disease.
The school district encourages parents to watch for symptoms in their children and to seek medical evaluation if any are present, even though some could be from allergies or another virus.
The symptoms parents should watch for include muscle or body aches, a fever above 100.4 degrees, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, unusual fatigue, headache or cough. Loss of taste or smell is a very specific COVID-19 symptom, and bland tasting food is also a sign of a new loss of taste associated with the virus.
Public health officials have reported 1,291 cases and 24 deaths from the virus in Public Health – Idaho North Central District and 1,462 cases and four deaths in three southeastern Washington counties.
Public health officials in Latah County reported 63 new cases Wednesday. There were 58 new cases among the 18-29 age bracket, 32 women and 26 men; two men in their 30s, a woman in her 40s and two men in their 60s also tested positive for COVID-19.
Latah County has the most cases in Public Health – Idaho North Central District with 536 since the pandemic began. No one has died from COVID-19 there. Currently, there are 288 active cases and 248 people who have recovered from the disease.
Whitman County public health officials reported nine new cases of the disease Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,321. No one has died from the virus in Whitman County. The new cases included four females and one male between the ages of 0-19 and two women and two men between the ages of 20-39. All are said to be stable and self-isolating.
Nez Perce County added five more cases, to bring the county’s total to 460. Two women and one man between the ages of 18-29, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s are the latest people to contract the disease in the county. Nez Perce County currently has 147 cases that are considered active, while 289 people are considered to have recovered from the disease.
Asotin County added three new cases Wednesday, according to Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury. The new cases are in two females and one male, including one person between the ages of 10-19, one person in their 20s and another in their 60s.
One person who was hospitalized with the disease has returned home, Woodbury said. One more person has been hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Asotin County. The county currently has three people in the hospital with the disease.
Idaho County reported five new cases, bringing the total to 209 since the pandemic began. The new cases include one man between 18-29, one woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s and one woman in her 80s. No one has died from COVID-19 in Idaho County. There are 165 active cases of the disease in the county, and 44 people have recovered.
Clearwater County reported four new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 52. The new cases include two boys between the ages of 5-12, and one girl and one boy between the ages of 13-17. No one has died from the disease in the county. Public health officials consider 29 cases there to be active, and 23 people have recovered.
Garfield and Lewis counties did not report any new cases of COVID-19, nor any deaths from the disease Wednesday.
University of Idaho Homecoming marches on amid pandemic
The 112th homecoming at the University of Idaho will have a “stay-at-homecoming” feel because of COVID-19, but several activities are planned to make the annual celebration meaningful and fun.
Homecoming Week begins Sunday and goes through Oct. 10. The theme is “Sweet Home U of I.” The 71st annual blood drive, canned food drive, royalty crowning and fireworks will take place during Homecoming Week.
“Our committee is incredibly excited to continue Vandal traditions this year during this difficult time,” Homecoming Committee Chairwoman Elizabeth Marshall said. “We are most excited to harness Vandal pride on campus to show our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community our strength and dedication to the Vandal family.”
Locations for the monthlong “Food Fight” drive to help the community battle food insecurity are located throughout Moscow, with donations benefiting local food banks and the Vandal Food Pantry. Online donations can be accepted at uandigive.uidaho.edu/project/22659.
There will be a virtual 5K fun run, trivia nights and scavenger hunt. Royalty will be crowned at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 during a small ceremony. The crowning will be streamed live on Facebook and Instagram at #IdahoHomecoming.
A drive-in movie at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center parking lot is planned before the 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10 Idaho Central Credit Union Fireworks Extravaganza at Guy Wicks Field. People attending the drive-in movie are encouraged to remain at the parking lot to view the fireworks show. Fireworks show attendees are asked to park along Perimeter Drive or sit within the safety zone of the complex, wear masks and social distance.
A full schedule of events is available at www.uidaho.edu/homecoming.
Washington health experts say flu vaccine should be considered essential this year
As COVID-19 continues to plague the nation, the flu season is about to start, and Washington health experts want people to consider a flu vaccine essential this year.
Everyone 6 months old and older needs a flu vaccine, according to health experts. Young children, pregnant women, people with underlying conditions and those 65 years old or older are at high risk of complications from the flu, a highly contagious disease that can cause mild to severe illness in people. People infected with the flu can end up in hospitals, and thousands die from it each year.
Getting a flu shot reduces the chances of getting the flu, but it does not prevent other respiratory infections.
“Think of it as essential to get a flu vaccine this year,” Washington State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said. “We should all get a flu vaccine now to help protect ourselves and our communities as we navigate this pandemic together.”
The state of Washington provides all recommended vaccines at no cost to children from birth through 18.
“Flu vaccine is available everywhere,and many pharmacies now allow younger patients to get vaccinated with their families,” Lofy said. “Our health care workers need everyone’s support — the decision to get a flu vaccine is more important than ever.”
More information about the flu and help finding a health care provider or vaccine location can be found at www.KnockOutFlu.org.
