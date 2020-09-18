Two more coronavirus deaths were reported Thursday in Nez Perce County, raising the number of pandemic fatalities in the region to 24.
Of those deaths, 22 have been in Nez Perce County and two were in Asotin County. Prior to the two deaths reported Thursday, one fatality was reported Sept. 10, and the remainder occurred before mid-May.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District didn’t issue a news release about the deaths reported Thursday. Attempts to reach Carol Moehrle, director of the North Central District, early Thursday evening were not successful.
The pandemic also took a serious turn in Whitman County on Thursday, with a previously diagnosed senior citizen being hospitalized with the coronavirus, said Troy Henderson, Whitman County’s director of public health.
The woman is one of only three people in the county to need hospital care even though 1,091 individuals in the jurisdiction have contracted the disease, including 25 new confirmed cases Thursday.
In recent weeks following the return of Washington State University students to Pullman for online instruction, Pullman has frequently had among the greatest number of new cases relative to its population in the nation, according to data being compiled by the New York Times.
But so far, Whitman County hasn’t had any deaths and hospitalizations have been rare. That’s because such a high percentage of those who have tested positive are between the ages of 18 and 24, including WSU students, Henderson said.
“We have a very unique age distribution,” he said.
The new cases in Whitman County on Thursday included six females and one male 19 years old or younger and eight men and eight women between the ages of 20 and 39. Two other women were also diagnosed Thursday. One was between the ages of 40 and 59. The other was between the ages of 60 and 79.
Elsewhere in the region, a total of 23 new cases were reported, including five in Asotin County, which bring its total to 84, said Brady Woodbury, administrator of the Asotin County Public Health District.
The county has had eight hospitalizations, with four of those being reported on Wednesday. At least two of those patients are improving, Woodbury said.
Even though those numbers don’t seem to be that large, Woodbury is urging residents to continue to take precautions, such as wearing face masks and staying 6 feet apart when possible. Those steps can help keep schools open, something he favors.
“We want school to be in session,” he said. “That’s why we have some pretty strict rules.”
Asotin County is one of the few counties in Washington where two school districts are convening classes in person.
So far, that’s going well, with schools adhering to restrictions and keeping him and his staff informed, he said.
There has been only one case that health officials believe had any direct links to the schools, Woodbury said.
It’s not likely that the transmission happened at the school and the individual didn’t have any close contacts with anyone at the school, he said.
But one of the factors he is required to consider in making the decision about continuing in-person classes is the overall number of cases in the county, even if none of them are in the schools.
He’s worried because after periods of not having any new cases, Asotin County is starting to have consecutive days where multiple new cases are being reported.
“A lot of people are underestimating this,” Woodbury said. “They’re basically thinking, ‘It’s not serious. It’s no worse than the flu or a cold.’ In a lot of cases, they’re wrong about that. It’s definitely more infectious than the flu.”
Plus, the severity of the illness is difficult to predict, he said.
“It can infect people who are pretty healthy or healthy and knock their socks off,” Woodbury said. “I’m seeing people who have several underlying medical conditions barely register any (COVID-19) symptoms.”
Outside of Asotin and Whitman counties, 18 new cases were reported Thursday. Of those, eight were in Idaho County, bringing its total to 84, and six were in Latah County, taking its tally to 300. Three new infections were reported in Clearwater County, which has had 29 cases. One new case surfaced in Nez Perce County, where there have been 388 cases. Lewis County remained steady with 11 cases.
The Nez Perce Tribe and Garfield County had no new cases to report Thursday.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.