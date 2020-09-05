The Orofino and Clarkston school districts have received positive COVID-19 tests for one person in each of their districts.
In an email sent Friday morning, the Orofino School District announced a confirmed case at its high school, which will remain closed next week. Students at the school will switch to online learning during the closure.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District is investigating close contacts to the individual who tested positive. Those people will be asked to quarantine at home until Friday, according to the email. All activities at the school have been canceled through that time frame.
Students at Orofino Junior-Senior High School will return to face-to-face learning Sept. 14.
All other schools within the district will continue to operate with face-to-face instruction.
Superintendent Michael Garrett did not return requests for comment.
In Clarkston, the district was informed that a staff member had tested positive Thursday, but Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton declined to say which school building the district employee was located in, citing privacy laws. Individuals who were potentially exposed were notified by the district.
Knowlton said the risk that anyone else contracted COVID-19 from the staff member was deemed low by the Asotin County Health Department.
“We are socially distancing, disinfecting everything, washing our hands and wearing masks,” Knowlton said. “Because of all the things we are doing to prevent the illness from spreading, people should be safe, but if you are concerned, go see your doctor.”
Asotin County Health Department Administrator Brady Woodbury said the person was more than likely infected outside of the classroom through community spread. The person was not hospitalized and will self-isolate at home.
The classroom and the building were cleaned and disinfected Thursday night. Students returned to both locations Friday.
“We are going to be watching this really closely, as will the school,” Woodbury said.
He said those who were contacted about potentially being in the same area as the person should pay close attention to any symptoms that may arise, especially those that are COVID-specific.
Knowlton said the Clarkston School District is likely the first in the state to initiate coronavirus-related protocols after someone tested positive, since 95 percent of students in Washington are learning remotely.
“In the early days of fire drills, I’m sure there was a lot of panic with people in the schools, but we got used to fire drills,” Knowlton said. “We are now living in a time where periodically someone will test positive, and so instead of getting overly anxious about the spread of the virus, we encourage people to see a doctor if they have symptoms or suspect (they have COVID-19).”
Woodbury encouraged everyone in the community to do their part to help slow the spread.
“I really want school to stay in session and I really want businesses to open back up,” he said. “The best way to get there is if people socially distance themselves and wear masks. Those things synergically work together.”
Clarkston schools are using a hybrid learning model, with students following a staggered in-person schedule and doing some of their work online. Classes started Aug. 26 with schools at 50 percent capacity.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.