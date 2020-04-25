Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
MEADOWS, Idaho — Dozens of police officers, including nearly the entire forces of the Valley County Sheriff’s Office and the McCall Police Department, were potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus during a manhunt near New Meadows in late March and early April.
An Idaho State Police trooper who was present during the search for a suspect became ill after his arrival and was relieved of duties three days into the search, Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman said. The trooper later tested positive for COVID-19, Zollman said.
The trooper was on scene for three days between March 29-31 and left April 1, the sheriff said.
During that time, 13 of the 17 deputies on the Valley County force, as well as Chief Deputy Dave Stambaugh were part of the search.
All 14 Valley County officers were ordered into self-quarantine for three days until test results showed none was infected, Stambaugh told the Star-News.
Seven of the nine officers on the McCall police force took part in the search, but city officials declined to reveal whether any of the officers were taken off patrol or tested.
It was unknown how many ISP officers assigned to the search, including a 14-member Special Weapons and Tactics team, were exposed to the sick trooper. A spokesperson for the agency declined to answer questions from the Star-News.
Three officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in McCall also took part in the search, but a spokesperson for Fish and Game declined to answer questions from the Star-News regarding possible exposure to the sick trooper.
No additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Valley or Adams counties since the manhunt, which lasted between March 29 and April 3. However, it was not disclosed if any ISP officers who returned to their home areas had contracted the disease.
The officers were part of the manhunt that eventually caught William James, 24, of Cambridge, who is accused of firing on two Adams County deputies on March 29 at Quality Feed, 3 miles east of New Meadows.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Local support keeps eateries afloat
COLFAX — Four weeks after the original ending of Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to shut down dine-in restaurants, eateries in Colfax are still limited to takeout and delivery, but thanks to local support, they are staying afloat.
Inslee announced March 16 that he was banning restaurants, bars and large gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19. At the time, the ban was for two weeks, set to expire March 31. A week after the first announcement he came out with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, which expanded the closures.
Top Notch Café owner Pete Koerner said 90 percent of his business was dine-in. Now he has two signs in his front window, “Orders for Take Out” and the phone number.
“Gotta weather the storm and look for light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
The support of the community has been a ray of sunshine in this storm for him and other eateries.
“We appreciate all the local people are doing,” he said.
“Our town has really stepped up and made a difference,” said Liz Mann, who runs the Palouse Hyde Out tavern with husband Dale. This time of year they usually get a lot of business from travelers, tourists, photographers and bikers. Now most of the sit-down dining portion is taped off with CAUTION tape. They are permitted to sell alcohol to-go, but it has to be in a bottle and with food.
“Things are a roller coaster,” Mann said. “Right now we’re doing the best we can.”
Businesses and citizens have rallied around their local eating establishments. Some are ordering lunch for their entire crew at one place or another. At McGregor’s, Thursday has been deemed Take Out Thursday and all employees order their lunch from one designated eatery, with the location changing each week.
“You feel like you’re part of a family,” said Eddy Ng of Eddy’s Chinese and American Restaurant.
Koerner and Ng both reported increased generosity from customers — some coming from other towns just to pick up their food.
“That’s the beauty of a small town,” Ng said.
— Jana Mathia, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Senior meal site remains open with ‘grab and go’ dinners
GRANGEVILLE — “This is a labor of love job,” said Molly Mizer, Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. “We say that because the people here are so appreciative.”
Mizer has been making meals at the Grangeville center for about four years now and said it’s “very different from cooking for your kids.”
“Here, they like whatever we make them,” she said. “They are so thankful.”
Right now, because of the statewide COVID-19 shutdown, the kitchen is down to two employees and a handful of volunteers. All meals are currently “grab and go” pickups or home deliveries. The center has been handing out about 50 “grab and goes” and making about 40 home deliveries, Mizer said.
Mizer began as a sub at the center. She and her husband, Mike, raised six children and worked as fair-weather truckers. She also worked seasonally for the Forest Service and previously spent 20 years as a draftswoman for a cabinet shop.
“I started subbing in my downtime, and it later became a full-time job,” she said.
Mizer said she was used to cooking for a large family and enjoys the challenge of cooking meals for the seniors.
“I had very good guidance when I was trained by cook Chris Remacle,” she said. “She had it down pat as to what to make and how much, plus we have a ‘Food for 50’ cookbook with some fabulous recipes,” she said.
“They do a remarkable job here, and we surely do appreciate it,” said Barbara Henderson, who usually eats at the center during mealtimes.
“Now that we’re in lockdown, they have adapted and done great at preparing tasty meals for us to pick up,” Henderson added. “Some places have shut down, but our staff and volunteers have made it work and have done a great job at making it work.”
The monthly menu is approved by the Area Agency on Aging, Mizer emphasized.
“It has to be one-third of a person’s daily nutritional value, and then we throw in a few extras,” Mizer said.
Aside from making full meals, kitchen staff bakes fresh bread on meal days, as well as desserts.
A favorite meal, Mizer said, is roast beef.
“We did just do our Easter turkey meal and had many compliments on that,” Mizer added. “It’s a fun job that I really enjoy. The people are great, and I certainly miss them right now, but I’m glad to be able to continue to cook for them.”
Meals are served Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with pickup at the senior center on the truck route currently from 11 a.m. to noon. Meals are by donation, and the typical contribution ranges from $5 to $10 per meal. Meals can be reserved by calling the center at (208) 983-2033 or calling Mizer at (208) 816-2065.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday