After a brief hiatus when an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Lewiston Transit relaunched its services April 1 on a reduced schedule and with a slate of measures to counter transmission of the deadly coronavirus.
Fixed-route and Dial-A-Ride buses are now running 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The previous schedule offered longer hours and Saturday service. Across the river in Washington, the Asotin County Public Transit Benefit Area is running fixed-route buses from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Dial-A-Ride buses from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lewiston Transit Director Suzanne Seigneur said shelter-at-home directives in Idaho and Washington have reduced ridership so much that the scaled-back hours shouldn’t affect too many people.
“Individuals are only leaving their homes, for the most part, for essential trips,” Seigneur said, noting that many transit clients have compromised health and are trying to avoid people anyway. “So a lot of them are not making the trips that they would normally make and utilizing relatives to get them the help that they need.”
Social distancing measures have been instituted on the buses by roping off every other row of seats and discouraging loitering around the front of the bus and the drivers, who are now behind a sheet of plexiglass to protect them and their riders. Seigneur said the reduced ridership has meant that the reduced seating hasn’t been a problem.
Hand sanitizer dispensers have also been placed at nearly all Lewiston Transit and Asotin County PTBA buses. Buses are completely sanitized at the end of each shift, and drivers wipe down all high-touch surfaces multiple times during the day. Signs have been posted to emphasize good hygienic practices like hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes.
Drivers are wearing masks, and Seigneur said the agency is now recommending that riders also wear them in accordance with the relatively new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that all people should wear masks in public places.
Lewiston Transit is also encouraging riders to stay home and not board buses if they have a fever coupled with cold- or flu-like symptoms. But Seigneur said that so far, drivers haven’t had to reject any passengers.
“We’re in a smaller community and our drivers know a lot of our riders,” she said. “And people have been respectful. If they are sick, they’ve been staying home.”
Transit services have always required exact change, so handling cash hasn’t been an issue. Most regular riders have a bus pass anyway, Seigneur said.
The employee who was exposed to the person who later tested positive for COVID-19 did not become ill, but self-quarantined for two weeks last month.
“We felt the safest thing to do was to shut down until we knew that nobody else had been exposed,” Seigneur said. “So we waited the rest of that two-week period, and then put ourselves back in service. We really believe that people need our service right now. A lot of our riders are transit-dependent, and can’t get around many other ways.”
